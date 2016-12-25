Japan Spots Chinese Aircraft Carrier Passage in East China Sea - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the NHK broadcaster, the vessel was accompanied by seven other ships, including three missile destroyers and a supply ship.

Japan's Defense Ministry was reportedly aware of the passage.

On Saturday, the Chinese Defense Ministry said that its Liaoning aircraft carrier was participating in the military drills in the Yellow Sea for the second time this week.

Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing are intensifying after China announced the installation of an air defense zone over the East China Sea in November 2013, which spreads to the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu islands.

Earlier in the month, Japanese aircraft were scrambled, when six Chinese planes were flying over the Miyako Strait near Okinawa. The two countries exchanged accusations and criticism over the incident.