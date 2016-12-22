Resentment Grows Against Rohingya Refugees in Jammu

Chief patron of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party and former law maker, Bhim Singh told Sputnik in an exclusive interview termed the migration "a big conspiracy and the state government is responsible for this. More than 23,000 Rohingya Muslims have taken shelter in Jammu. Everybody in Jammu, be it Hindu or Muslim, is worried. A state level delegation recently met Federal Home Minister Rajnath Singh and expressed their concerns about the Rohingyas but didn't get any concrete assurance."
In fact, security agencies also see Rohingya Muslims as a security threat as Jammu region is close to the Pakistan border.
Rohingyas, who mainly live in Myanmar's Rakhine province are fleeing their homeland due to persecution. About three to four million have fled to Bangladesh, India, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Thailand.
