Register
21:45 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A man displays 500 Indian rupee notes during a rally organised by India’s main opposition Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ajmer, India, November 24, 2016.

    Modi’s Bold Gambit Has a Collateral Damage on Economic Growth

    © REUTERS/ Himanshu Sharma
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 12820

    The Indian PM’s overnight banning of high currency bills may risk handing over the highest growth rate crown back to China. But the impact may be transitory.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    © AFP 2016/ PRAKASH SINGH
    Modi's Pet Digital India Project Misses Deadline
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In an unexpected collateral damage to the economy, Indian PM Narendra Modi's overnight decision to scrap 86 per cent value of cash in circulation could push the Indian economy's growth rate to that prevailing way back in 1996.

    "[The] Composite Leading Index for India for early 2017 has slumped to the lowest level since the series started in 1996 and is consistent with GDP growth of below 6 per cent. This suggests that there is downside risk to our Q1 GDP growth projection of 6.9 per cent year-on-year, i.e., near-term growth may fall much more than expected," reads a note of the global Japanese brokerage firm Nomura.

    However, Nomura says that impact of demonetization is likely to be transitory. Similar views were presented by board member of India's Central Bank RBI.
    "There is uncertainty about the short-term impact of the decision to withdraw the legal tender status of ₹500 and ₹1000 denomination bank notes on the macro-economy, although the impact is likely to be transitory. I, however, don't see any significant downside risks to the medium-term growth prospects of the economy. However, there are other uncertainties as well, especially the oil price situation and geo-political situation," said the RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi.

    Indian people speak on their mobiles outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ PUNIT PARANJPE
    India Overtakes UK to Become World’s Fifth Biggest Economy
    Similar concerns were also raised by many rating agencies and brokerage house in the wake of demonetization. The RBI has cut its GDP growth forecast to 7.1per cent from 7.6 per cent in year 2016-17. Fitch rating agency forecasts growth by half a percentage points to 6.9 per cent while India Ratings and Research revised the GDP growth rate to 6.8 per cent, 100 basis points lower than its earlier projection of 7.8 per cent. Ambit Capital, domestic brokerage house, has cut GDP estimate to 3.5 per cent from the previous 6.8 per cent for the year 2016-17. The former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had warned about a possible fall in GDP growth rate by two per cent during a parliamentary debate on demonetization.

    Claims made by economists and agencies are indicative in macro-economic data as well. Nikkei purchasing managers' index signals a contraction in the key services sector. Car purchases grew at the slowest pace in nine months in November while commercial credit off-take slowed down to lowest in last 19 years. Employment outlook scenario dims across sectors. Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer Foxconn had asked one-fourth of its factory workers to go on a two-week paid leave while automobile manufacturers have slowed down production that costs job of thousands casual factory workers. Gems and jewelry sectors are reporting closing down of approximately 2,000 factory in western state of Gujarat due to cash crunch.

    RBI has claimed that it supplied $89.1 billion in new currency notes since November 10. This is only about 40 per cent of the value of demonetized currency government announced to scrap on November 8 this year.

    Related:

    New Delhi Hosts India Economic Summit to Engage Global Financial Community
    India Witnesses Major Job Cuts Despite Having Fastest Growing Economy
    Xi: China, India to Contribute More Fully to Growth of Global Economy
    Tags:
    economy, GDP, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok