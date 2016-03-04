Seoul Pledges to Free North Koreans From 'Tyranny' After Missiles Fired

The North Korean leader has reportedly ordered Pyongyang's nuclear weapons to be fully operational and prepare for "pre-emptive attacks."
Prior to the order, North Korea launched six short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan. According to local Channel A, all of the objects fell into the sea after traveling 60 to 90 miles.
South Korean President Park stated that missiles are the main weapons Kim uses to retain power. She pledged to set the nation free from Pyongyang’s "reckless nuclear program."
In particular, Seoul welcomed harsh new sanctions imposed by the UN on Pyongyang, and the shutting down of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, normally run by both countries as a collaborative business.
According to UPI, Kim may have launched the short-range projectiles in response to the new sanctions imposed against his country. Another explanation is that, by firing the missiles, the DPRK is demonstrating its military capabilities on the eve of South Korea-US joint military drills, scheduled to begin March 7.
All comments
Show new comments (0)