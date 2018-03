A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday some 247 kilometers (153 miles) south-east of Sarangani, Philippines, the US Geological Survey reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday some 247 kilometers (153 miles) south-east of Sarangani, Philippines, the US Geological Survey reported.

The tremors were registered at 16:38 GMT at a depth of some 101.6 km (63.1 miles).

No reports of damage or casualties have been received so far.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, "based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected."