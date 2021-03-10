'Double Whammy': Arizonian Republican Slams Biden's Migrant Policy, Claims 'Election Fraud'

Dave Giles, Republican politician from Arizona, was a former candidate for the US House of Representatives who lost the election and is now seeking to challenge incumbent Democrat Greg Stanton to represent Arizona's 9th Congressional District.



Sputnik: With Missouri's Roy Blunt now the fifth Republican senator to step down in recent weeks, how does the wave of GOP resignations affect the party?



Dave Giles: I think that, a lot of these people that are stepping down, you've got some problem that's not helping the Republican Party, so better then stepping down is going to provide an opening for somebody who will be more interested in supporting the Constitution and working for the people.



Sputnik: How could Republicans win back Arizona?



Dave Giles: There’s a couple of things we've got to do. We have to eliminate the mail-in ballots and eliminate the Dominion servers, because if that had not happened, I probably would have won this last election because I had ex-Mayor Stanton beaten in a debate hands down and that's available on the internet. We have to get rid of the fraud voting, duplicate voting, dead people voting multiple times there. I have friends that got two ballots. We got to clean up our voter registration rolls and we got to eliminate the mail-in ballots, and then I continue to do what I'm doing because I've won the Republican primary two times now. Republicans are the people that have chosen me. What we need to do is bring more of the Democrats over and keep the voting system legal and not corrupt.



Sputnik: What do you stand for? What are your plans for winning back Arizona?

Dave Giles: What we want to do is we want to keep the economy going good, providing jobs, low unemployment, education for people and keep our environment clean. There is a lot of things we can do that continue to do what we've done in the past, protect our borders, protect our American citizens first. I've talked before about how to deal with the people that are already here to get citizenship for them. I've gone through and explained before, there's a few things you have to do to get citizenship, and one of them is apply.



What he is doing is, is allowing a lot of people to come into the country and take other jobs that Americans could have. And also they're going to be a depletion on the resources that we have in Arizona, on our education system, and lots of resources that are going to be on the welfare system that are coming in to be on welfare and deplete our system, economically. There is like a double whammy, trying to suppress wages for our people that are already here are our citizens. They're trying to ensure that the Democrats stay because most of them come in and will want to vote for Democrats and they're allowing the illegal voting registration, driver's licenses. There's a lot of problems that come in that when all they have to do is ask legally. In counterbalance to that, we do have a system of applying for citizenship that's taking way too long. This should be able to be dealt within two or three months. I'm a federal firearms dealer and I can do a background check on any person within a couple of minutes. When it comes to do the background check on people that are already here, like children that were brought in, if there is any problems with the background, it would be here in the states. We should be looking back in Mexico, Argentina or Vietnam, trying to find a record for these people when there is no record there. And there's many things we can do on it to resolve that problem. But first we got to do is have them apply for citizenship.

Sputnik: You've stated that you would have won an election if it were not for your allegations of voter fraud. Can you elaborate on that?



Dave Giles: The amount of mail-in ballots that were mailed in, in favor of Stanton, way outweigh what's been mailed in before, for one, many of the boxes that were brought in and counted were voting strictly for Stanton. If you eliminate them, the mail-in ballots by the voter, I would have won.



Sputnik: Did you file a legal complaint after the election?



Dave Giles: No, I haven't. The Arizona GOP is doing that. [Former US President Donald] Trump has been doing that in various places. Maricopa County board of directors are being sued because they're not providing the information to support. If everything was legal and up to date and proper, there's no reason to be afraid of letting people do an audit on the voting machines during the elections altogether. The only reason they would oppose it is if they're trying to hide something.

