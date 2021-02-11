Register
13:09 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A delivery man hands over drinks near a Huawei retail store in Beijing on Monday, May 18, 2020

    Chinese Tech Firms 'Cautious' Over Biden's 'Extreme Competition' Remark, Industry Experts Say

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/76/1079647634_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9d820944fc379c83b53ddeb69ec45798.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202102111082043280-chinese-tech-firms-cautious-over-bidens-extreme-competition-remark-industry-experts-say/

    After US President Joe Biden warned of "extreme competition" with China, while also making clear that he would not pursue the same path his predecessor Donald Trump took, many in China's technological arena took that as a clear sign that the US government's crackdown on Chinese technology companies would continue, if not further escalate.

    Chinese industry insiders and analysts have urged businesses to abandon any "illusions" that things would improve meaningfully under Biden, particularly with regard to what could be an escalating rivalry in the technological realm that would decide the two countries' global standing in the coming years and decades. However, some still suggested that Biden might avoid certain "irrational behavior" undertaken by Trump.

    Chinese flags and American flags are displayed in a company in Beijing on August 16, 2017
    © AFP 2020 / WANG ZHAO
    US-China Confrontation is Disaster for Entire World, Xi Jinping Tells Joe Biden

    In an interview with CBS News aired on Sunday (US time), Biden offered more clues as to how he would approach relations with China, suggesting that he might try to avoid a conflict and follow international rules. 

    However, in keeping with his repeated theme of getting tough on China, Biden said that "we need not have a conflict but there is going to be extreme competition."

    The US, under Trump, raised the stakes in competition with China in many areas, and one of the most significant races - and one that has profound implications - is the rivalry in advanced technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, big data and fintech. 

    Biden's comment on "extreme competition" served as a warning for many in China's technology world.

    "I don't interpret Biden's speech as sending a goodwill gesture to China's technology sector", a senior employee of a Shenzhen-based technology company, which has faced a US crackdown, told the Global Times on Monday, urging the industry to have "no illusions" on the Biden administration's China policy. 

    TikTok, US Flag
    Pixabay/CC0
    Biden Shelves Trump Efforts to Force China’s TikTok to Sell US Business, Reports Suggest
    Although Biden has not yet announced a systematic technology stance toward China, its main direction - deducing from his televised comments - will likely be to promote cooperation only on the basis of protecting and maximizing US interests, said the employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

    As the US technology sector involves "the interests of a laundry list of shareholders" and differences between the parties on a unified approach toward China's technology industry have been growing, the technology war between the world's two largest economies is poised to extend further, according to the employee. 

    "The priority for us now is to focus on our own course, regardless of how the new administration shifts its tone", the employee said.

    While Chinese companies look at the long term, there are many decisions for Biden to make regarding a flurry of crackdowns on Chinese technology companies undertaken by Trump, including bans on Chinese apps such as TikTok, restrictions on US investments in a long list of Chinese enterprises that it deem to have ties with the Chinese military, and embargos on technology exports to China. 

    Biden might want to take a wait-and-see approach toward those actions and might even want to leave them intact, but he would also face pressure from US businesses, which have been bearing the brunt of those actions, analysts said.

    "I think the only difference would be that Biden won't take irrational actions that also hurt US interests like Trump did. He would weigh the impact of any potential move on US interests before taking any action", Fang Xingdong, founder of Beijing-based technology think tank ChinaLabs, told the Global Times on Monday.

    Biden will likely continue to crack down on Huawei and other companies that pose challenges to US dominance in key technology sectors, but he might refrain from "extreme" actions that hurt US suppliers. But that might be hard to do, because "US companies' interests in the Chinese market are much bigger than Chinese companies' interests in the US," Fang said.

    In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai also made that clear, when asked about a potential "technology 'cold war' or a decoupling." 

    "All these companies, what they want is a major market share in China. I don't think their goal is to share technology with China; they just want to make money in the Chinese market", Cui said, noting that technology should benefit the entire world, "but this issue has been so politicized. This is very unfortunate."

    Given mounting US pressure, the Chinese technology sector as well as the entire country has embarked on an urgent mission to boost domestic technologies and independent supply chains, particularly in crucial areas such as semiconductors. In 2020 alone, investment in research and development for chips surged 400 percent to 140 billion yuan ($21.69 billion), according to industry data.

    "So what Trump unleashed might not be all bad. He did turn our focus to self-reliance rather than depending fully on foreign supply. That should not change, whether Biden or someone else comes into office", Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Beijing-based Information Consumption Alliance, told the Global Times on Monday.

    The article originally appeared on The Global News official website.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Biden, US, industry, Tech, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse