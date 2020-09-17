Register
01:19 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, a patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center in New York

    Bungled US Pandemic Response a ‘Tremendous Attack on American People’ - Academic

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107900/82/1079008226_0:98:3072:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_457034668c40332cbcd512ac86c09bbf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009171080481940-bungled-us-pandemic-response-a-tremendous-attack-on-american-people---academic/

    If the US public really knew the extent to which its government has bungled its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, its political legitimacy would suffer a “devastating blow,” an expert told Sputnik on Wednesday. That is one reason why China, which responded correctly, is increasingly demonized by Washington.

    John Ross, a Senior Fellow for the Chongyang Institute at the Renmin University of China and an award-winning columnist, told Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary that the US government’s failure to put people before profits - and the corresponding mass death and economic catastrophe that has followed - stands in stark contrast to China’s response, which took just six weeks to tame the deadly virus.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/economist-explains-diametrically-opposed
    “Essentially China is functioning perfectly normally from the health point of view … they had a couple of spasmastic outbreaks which are tiny by US standards,” Ross told hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman.

    “In the US, of course you have this terrible situation: there are going to be 200,000 deaths, whereas in China there are less than 5,000 deaths in total,” he added.

    When the COVID-19 outbreak began in China in early January, the country quickly implemented lockdown measures, exhibiting its preparedness in responding to pandemics, he said. However, some US states were slow to implement lockdown measures while widespread testing in the US was delayed in March after the first round of test kits were made in a contaminated Atlanta lab.

    “China took its lockdown measures in Wuhan and Hubei [Province] when it was detected there was a new type of coronavirus on January 23. It then took 13 days for the number of cases in the country to reach a peak and it took 43 days, that is from January 23, [to reach] the first day in which the number of cases was zero. That means China succeeded in smashing the virus to the ground in six weeks,” Ross explained.

    US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly focused on the economy and job numbers. During a July press conference, Trump highlighted the “roaring economy,” claiming that it is “coming back extremely strong.”

    “We have some areas where we're putting out the flames or the fires and that's working out well,” he added.

    In his upcoming book “Rage,” journalist Bob Woodward revealed that Trump knowingly downplayed the danger posed by COVID-19 in the early days of the outbreak. On February 7, in one of Trump’s 18 interviews with Woodward that form the core of the journalist’s new book, Trump called COVID-19 “deadly stuff.”

    “Trump was very ecstatic about the performance of the stock exchange because a number of billionaires became extremely rich out of what has happened in the US … the aim of what has been done in the US is to terrorize the population,” Ross explained.

    “You’re going to have a lot of people who are going to be laid off, you’re going to have a lot of people who are going to be fired and rehired at worse contracts and it's going to increase profit. This is a tremendous attack on American people. The difference is, in China, the government went out of its way to safeguard the people,” Ross noted.

    “The American ruling establishment cannot allow the truth about what really happened in the coronavirus to be understood by the American people. If it was known that hundreds of thousands of Americans - that is, if the truth was known, that hundreds of thousands of Americans have died needlessly, that 20 million Americans have loss their jobs needlessly due to the incompetence of the US government or its capitalist system, this would be a devastating blow within the US,” Ross added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Ends Isolation After Child Tests Negative for Coronavirus
    US Election; Trump; Protests in Belarus; Coronavirus Medical Update
    Coronavirus Live Updates: Israel to Impose 3-Week Nationwide Lockdown on 18 September
    UK Severely Lacks Coronavirus Tests as Labs Prove Unable to Meet Rising Demand, Report Says
    Trump Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be 3 or 4 Weeks Away
    Tags:
    US, China, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse