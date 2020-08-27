Register
15:57 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bitcoin

    Decentralised Finance is the Hottest New Player in Cryptocurrency Markets

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105971/47/1059714737_0:96:1920:1176_1200x675_80_0_0_9be87f20fd33aa2a52c24aa478c220f3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008271080294414-decentralised-finance-is-the-hottest-new-player-in-cryptocurrency-markets/

    More players from the traditional finance world are participating in the cryptocurrency industry. Two new buzzwords, DeFi and yield farming are driving a new surge of investment. Jeremy Cheah, an Associate Professor of Crypto-Finance at the Nottingham Business School spoke to Sputnik about some of the new developments in this industry.

    Jeremy Cheah, Associate Professor of Crypto-Finance and Digital Finance at the Nottingham Business School, has shared his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Can you explain what decentralised finance is?

    Jeremy Cheah: Decentralised finance simply means financing without a centralised organisation, authority or system that governs it. It uses blockchain technology, which allows users to carry out peer to peer transactions through the use of smart contracts. And as a direct result of that, financial intermediaries will no longer be necessary. And it's also based on mutual trust and privacy, unlike in traditional finance. So basically, that's the crux of it. I mean, there are a lot of details to it, but fair to say that, you know, that's what decentralised finance is all about.

    Sputnik: Why are there so many mainstream players getting involved with cryptocurrencies?

    Jeremy Cheah: There are several reasons as to what mainstream players are getting involved. Basically, you know, if you look at it, there are three main groups of players. You've got the high street financial institutions, you've got the asset management companies, and then finally you've got the regulators.

    US Justice Department Seizes Millions in Cryptocurrency From Three Terrorist Groups
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US Justice Department Seizes Millions in Cryptocurrency From Three Terrorist Groups
    So first with interest rates venturing into the negative region, it is no longer attractive for those involved in fixed interest payments, you know, people like bondholders, pensioners living on annuities or even people who save money really to earn returns. So, basically, you invest in stable coins with compound, compound is basically a decentralised exchange. Last month, you will pay your 6.75% annualised rate of interest.

    So, you can see the traction that is potentially within interest rate being either zero going negative, and then you find that now, if you go into a decentralised finance or financial market, it's actually paying you not only a positive return but a very high positive return as well.

    So that's the first reason, the second reason is that mainstream players such as high, high street financial institutions, they are those financial intermediaries that will be very much affected if there are many adopters of this new way of carrying out their financial transactions. So in order for them to survive these high street financial institutions will have to innovate and come up with high quality financial products and services that can rival those of in the decentralised financial market.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    industry, investments, cryptocurrency markets, cryptocurrency
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse