Register
19:49 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016

    FBI: Massive Twitter Hacking Carried Out to 'Perpetuate Cryptocurrency Fraud'

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Tech
    Get short URL
    317
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107972/50/1079725003_0:142:3000:1830_1200x675_80_0_0_a30971789aeac21d49389f40771f4d2e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007161079906073-fbi-massive-twitter-hacking-carried-out-to-perpetuate-cryptocurrency-fraud/

    The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Thursday the massive hacking operation of verified accounts on Twitter the day prior was part of a plot to "perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud."

    The FBI's San Francisco Division told Sputnik in a Thursday statement via email it was "investigating the incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high profile individuals that occurred on July 15, 2020. At this time, the accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud."

    During the massive hacking operation Wednesday, verified accounts across the social media platform, some with millions of followers each, began tweeting out links to a bitcoin purse and prompting followers to "give back" amid the COVID-19 pandemic by transferring bitcoins into it.

    By the time Twitter caught onto the scam and shut it down, the capers made off with $121,000 in bitcoin, according to an analysis by bitcoin compliance firm Elliptic.

    Vice reported earlier Thursday, citing two sources from a hacking community responsible for the attack, that the hackers had collaborated with a Twitter employee who either provided them with the necessary internal administration tools or simply took over the accounts by themself.

    The incident has also prompted Twitter to delay introduction of its new application programming interface (API), which was slated for Thursday.

    The Senate Commerce Committee has also invited Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify before the committee within the next week, saying in a letter the incident is "of great concern to the committee" as it "combines the need to protect users from fraud with larger concerns about social manipulation and disinformation online."

    Twitter Says Passwords Remain Secure

    In a series of updates posted on Thursday by the Twitter Support account, the social media giant noted they had "no evidence that attackers accessed passwords. Currently, we don’t believe resetting your password is necessary."

    ​Twitter further noted it had locked some accounts that recently switched around their login information "out of an abundance of caution," further cautioning that "if your account was locked, this does not necessarily mean we have evidence that the account was compromised or accessed."
    Tags:
    bitcoin, hackers, Twitter, FBI
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse