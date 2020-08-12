Register
06:14 GMT12 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sweeper cleans the street outside the Reserve Bank of India's headquarters in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

    Curious Case of Creeping Inflation in India as Demand Remains Disrupted by COVID-19 Pandemic

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080141085_0:0:3045:1713_1200x675_80_0_0_953b6d029d0e78e6904962b05768ad1d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008121080130969-curious-case-of-creeping-inflation-in-india-as-demand-remains-disrupted-by-covid-19-pandemic/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s banking regulator the RBI has been at the forefront of the fight against the challenges posed by COVID-19. The apex bank has pumped liquidity worth over $127.60 billion to help the economy stay afloat amid the pandemic. The Indian government too has rolled out a stimulus package worth $266 billion.  

    Inflationary pressure is building up in the Indian economy. The country's retail inflation, measured as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a major yardstick for macroeconomic policy decisions, has breached the 6 percent limit decided upon jointly by the government of India and the country's apex bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    In June, the country's retail inflation was 6.10 percent compared with 5.8 percent in March."India's retail inflation in June last year was almost half at 3.18 percent. This is despite the fact that demand in the Indian economy has been completely decimated due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic".

    According to the RBI, inflation in June skyrocketed due to high prices of transport, communication, personal care, tobacco, education, and food. This June, food inflation stood at 7.3 percent, almost three times higher than in June 2019 (2.25 percent).

    Owing to the high inflationary pressure on the Indian economy, the country's top bank opted not to reduce the key lending rates during the monetary policy announcement last week, despite a desperate need to keep capital costs low to push economic growth.

    So what's causing the inflationary pressure in the Indian economy, when demand is low? Economists feel that the reason behind high inflation is the supply side disruption due to the pandemic.

    "Several instances have come to the fore where there is adequate production. But the produce is not reaching the consumers due to supply side disruptions creating shortage in pockets leading to a localised build-up in inflation", economist Sunil Sinha, the director of public finance at India Ratings – a Fitch Group Company – told Sputnik.

    Sinha pointed out that supply side disruption due to the pandemic is the principle cause of the inflation differential between the wholesale and retail sectors.

    "When you go and capture the prices at the retail end or the consumer end, they tend to be higher. That’s why the wholesale price index is in the negative zone, while consumer price has overshot the 6 percent mark. So, this is basically due to supply side problems caused due to the pandemic and the COVID-19-led lockdown", Sinha added.

    people speak on their mobiles outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai. (File)
    © AFP 2020 / PUNIT PARANJPE
    Will India's Apex Bank Lose Steam in COVID-19 Fight as Rising Inflation Limits Scope for Rate Cut?
    According to the federal Ministry of Commerce, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) contracted by 1.81 percent in June of this year. In April, the contraction in WPI was 1.57 percent.

    In fact, while announcing the monetary policy on 6 July, the RBI also pointed to the supply side constraints as being one of the reasons for the firm increase in inflation. The top bank also opines that higher domestic taxes on petroleum products will add to the price pressure going forward.

    In its monetary policy statement, the RBI said that "a more favourable food inflation outlook may emerge as the bumper harvest eases prices of cereals, especially if open market sales and public distribution off-take are expanded on the back of significantly higher procurement. Nonetheless, upside risks to food prices remain. The abatement of price pressure in key vegetables is delayed and remains contingent upon normalisation of supplies".

    The RBI expects inflation to remain elevated until September as is evident from the monetary policy statement.

    "The inflation outlook for non-food categories is, however, fraught with uncertainty. Higher domestic taxes on petroleum products have resulted in elevated domestic pump prices and will impart broad-based cost-push pressures going forward. Volatility in financial markets and rising asset prices also pose upside risks to the outlook. Taking into consideration all these factors, headline inflation may remain elevated in Q2:2020-21 (July – September 2020)", the statement said.  

    The Indian economy was slowing down even before the pandemic hit the country on account of multiple factors such as weaknesses in the financial system.

    From a high of over 8 percent in early 2018, India’s economic growth has since slumped to 3.1 percent (January – March 2020). For the current financial year (April 2020 – March 2021), the Indian economy is projected to fall into a recession, with growth projected to contract by at least 5 percent.  

    To help the economy and businesses out of the COVID-19-induced slowdown, the Indian government has rolled out a $266 billion economic package. The country's top bank RBI, for its part, has also released liquidity worth $127.60 billion since March of this year when the pandemic-driven national lockdown was put in place. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    PM Modi: COVID-19 Impact on India Not as Huge as Globally, Green Shoots Appearing in Economy
    India Must Return Rural Economy to the Forefront of a National Growth Trajectory - Experts
    Will India’s Falling Gold Imports Provide the Midas Touch to India's Pandemic Hit Economy?
    Tags:
    Indian Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank of India, retail, food, price, inflation, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse