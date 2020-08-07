Register
18:25 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.

    What's Behind Republicans' Alleged Efforts to Get Kanye West on the Ballot?

    © AP Photo / Michael Wyke
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079887049_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1949e0995d192e6cdee268a40829b406.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008071080096614-whats-behind-republicans-alleged-efforts-to-get-kanye-west-on-the-ballot/

    The famous rap star announced his entrance in the presidential election race as an independent candidate in July 2020.

    While popular American rapper Kanye West appears poised to participate in the upcoming US presidential election as an independent candidate, James Melcher, a political scientist at the University of Maine at Farmington, said he doesn't think that anyone actually considers Kanye "a serious contender".

    Pointing out that qualifying as an independent candidate for president is no easy task, with requirements varying from state to state, Melcher argued that there's a possiblity Kanye "might not even qualify in enough states to win the election even if he wins everywhere he is on the ballot".

    At the same time, he noted that there are some Republicans who seem eager to help West "get on the ballot", mentioning a recent story in The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about such "quiet but seemingly well organized efforts" in Wisconsin.

    "For example, nearly all of the electors on West’s slate in Wisconsin—having such a list is required to get on the ballot—are longtime Republican or Trump activists. It is hard to imagine such people are really West supporters. It is much more likely that this is a concerted effort to reduce Joe Biden’s share of the vote, which matters a great deal in close, swing states like Wisconsin", he said. "They seem to hope that West will siphon votes away from Biden, particularly among Blacks and young people. But even some people who aren’t fans of West might vote for him as a statement against the two major parties."

    Melcher also remarked that, while the impact of a third party candidate is going to be limited in the election where "such a high percentage of voters have a very strong opinion” about US President Donald Trump, as well as "where a relatively high percentage of voters have already made up their minds", when it comes to the election "in which a small number of votes swinging in a few key states could again determine the winner, it is possible these efforts for West could have an effect".

    "On the other hand, West has no experience as a candidate, is often unpredictable, and with a ticket named the Birthday Party, one wonders if he will carry through his campaign into November", he mused.

    Potential Distraction

    At the same time, Quardricos Driskell, a federal lobbyist and professor of politics with the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management, insisted that Trump's allies and the Republicans are "privately fearing a significant loss in November", one that might "leave them without the White House or a majority in either chamber of Congress next year".

    He suggested that "Trumpers and Republican activists" who aid Kanye West are "yet another attack and trick to divert and dilute voter turnout and thwart the general election".

    "This is no different than the fallacious rhetoric by Trump and his supporters regarding absentee voting”, Driskell stated. "American voters need to focus on the factual issues at stake and not become distracted by news and deceits".

    Why Wisconsin

    Meanwhile, David Schultz, a professor in the political science department at Hamline University, argued that it's rather interesting that "members of the Republican Party are assisting Kanye West get on the ballot, especially in states such as Wisconsin", considering that, normally, a political party would hardly be interested in helping a candidate from another party in such a matter.

    Describing Wisconsin as a "critical residential swing state which Donald Trump won four years ago", Schultz said that the US president needs to win there again in order to prevail in his re-election, while at this time, polls suggest that his Democratic rival Joe Biden "has a slight lead".

    "Four years ago Trump benefitted in Wisconsin and nationwide from a low turnout of African-Americans, including in Wisconsin where in Milwaukee there is a large population. By helping West get on the ballot the belief is that African-Americans will vote for the rap singer, splitting the vote between him and Joe Biden", Schultz said. "Such a split vote, when polls suggest that Biden will win 90 percent+ of the African-American vote, will help Trump in critical states such as Wisconsin".

    He noted, however, that "at this late point it will be hard for West to get on many state ballots because the laws regarding ballot access and qualification have already expired or passed".

    "This is why lawsuits are being filed to challenge the laws", Schultz added.

    Kanye West announced his presidential bid in July, presenting himself as an independent candidate.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    help, Republican Party (United States), candidacy, Kanye West, presidential election, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse