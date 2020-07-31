Register
01:33 GMT31 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Federal law enforcement officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 25, 2020.

    Feds in Portland Target Reporters Who ‘Challenge’ Their Power By Documenting Abuses - Sputnik Journo

    © REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1c/1080003996_0:0:3235:1820_1200x675_80_0_0_d8fd942af8af00888faa046c8cf3e28c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007311080020742-feds-in-portland-target-reporters-who-challenge-their-power-by-documenting-abuses---sputnik-journo/

    Federal agents in downtown Portland, Oregon, are reportedly being withdrawn after violent clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators. Sputnik journalist Wyatt Reed, who has been covering the Oregon protests, reported that federal police have also been targeting journalists.

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown revealed on Wednesday that the Trump administration had agreed to a “phased withdrawal” of federal officers deployed at the Mark Hatfield United States Courthouse. However, reports regarding the withdrawal have been scrambled, with White House spokesperson Sarah Matthews also saying in a statement Wednesday that “as the president and [Acting] Secretary of Homeland Security [Chad] Wolf have both made clear, federal law enforcement officers will not leave until the seat of justice in Portland is secure.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/federal-agents-begin-to-pull-out-of-port
    However, US President Donald Trump said at a Thursday press conference that if the Oregon State Police cannot crush the protests on their own and to the satisfaction of the federal police present, he will deploy the National Guard.

    Reed told Political Misfits host Michelle Witte the news pleased him. 

    “Like yourself, [I] took it with a grain of salt and am glad in retrospect that I did, because in speaking with organizers on the ground this morning, it sounds like more of the same little bit of saying one thing and doing another,” Reed said. He is also a producer for Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary.

    “So, the latest is that the protest encampment is completely, completely dispersed. This morning, apparently another sort of joint operation here between the Portland Police Bureau and the federal agents, the encampment was completely surrounded on basically all sides. Streets were blocked off. They gave an announcement saying that all people, including media, had to leave within 10 minutes. Then they immediately set to work, just destroying and throwing away all the property in the encampment,” Reed said.

    “Most people elected not to be arrested, which I think is fairly predictable. It’s the choice that I would have made - and in fact, the choice I did make when being harassed by these federal agents on various occasions, to have to kind of deescalate the situation, not really do my full journalistic duties, because I didn’t want to be subject to arbitrary arrest,” Reed added.

    On July 23, US District Judge Michael H. Simon issued a temporary restraining order on officers for the US Department of Homeland Security and the US Marshals Service in Portland, similar to the restriction he placed on local police earlier in the month, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. 

    The injunction, which limits the force officers can use against journalists and legal observers, came after a lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Oregon claiming that law enforcement officers in Portland have been arresting journalists at protests over the killing of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police since late May.

    ​In addition to arresting journalists, law enforcement officers in Portland have been accused of firing rubber bullets at, tear-gassing and beating journalists and legal observers with batons at the protests, according to the ACLU lawsuit.

    “The night that that injunction went into effect, it was about a half dozen journalists, including myself, who were targeted. So, I think one thing changed: they took it as a bit of challenge to their power and to their handling of the situation, and they had a very clear message in response. And that was, ‘We are going to continue to do what we want and treat everyone in the vicinity of this courthouse as we want, and there’s not much you can do about it,’” Reed explained. 

    After Trump threatened last week to send federal law enforcement officers to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the city’s District Attorney, Larry Krasner, said he would criminally charge any members of federal law enforcement who unlawfully assault people. 

    “My dad volunteered and served in World War II to fight fascism, like most of my uncles, so we would not have an American president brutalizing and kidnapping Americans for exercising their constitutional rights and trying to make America a better place, which is what patriots do,” Krasner said in a statement last week. “Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office.”

    “I can’t guarantee that he [Krasner] would follow through on this, but certainly even just making that kind of statement, putting it out on the record, is something I think we could stand to see more democratic, elected officials doing,” Reed noted. 

    Reed asked Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler if he would commit to doing something similar after his widely publicized speech to protesters last week.

    ​“At first, he kind of brushed it aside,” Reed recalled. “He said there's already an investigation going. I pushed him on it, and he said, ‘Well, feds who kidnap people, hell yes, we’ll arrest them,’” he added, noting that the mayor did not comment further on the matter when queried about federal arrests that have already happened in the city.

    “There’s a clear sort of lack of backbone, willingness to confront the local police and the federal agents in any but a rhetorical sense, and I think we’re seeing that played out right now as we see this kind of attempted, managed dispersal of the protesters. But from what I’m hearing from the protesters, they’re not planning on going anywhere,” Reed continued. 

    Protesters in Portland want to see real changes in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Reed added.

    “Protesters are not out here hoping to win control of the government from Donald Trump. They are out here demanding real, meaningful changes to reflect the fact that Black lives matter - not just lip service from different elected officials,” Reed explained.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Protests Raging in Portland, Oregon Amid Heavy Federal Police Presence Ordered by Trump - Video
    Portland Police Chief Says Troops Won't Enforce Federal Immigration Laws
    Protest in Washington Against Deployment of Federal Police - Video
    Trump Sends Border Patrol Tactical Units to Seattle 'On Standby' to Help Federal Police
    Portland Mayor Claims Federal Police Exacerbate City's Riots as Trump Vows to Protect Citizens
    Tags:
    police, Oregon, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse