Register
19:19 GMT23 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: An NHS sign is seen at St Thomas' Hospital in central London, Britain May 12, 2017

    No Safeguards for NHS in Trade Bill to Leave UK Beholden to Power of Corporations, Campaigner Warns

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth / File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    A petition calling on the House of Lords to amend the government’s trade bill, and protect the NHS, has been signed by more than 40,000 people in just 24 hours. The petition follows a vote in the House of Commons earlier this week that would have taken the NHS off the table in future trade negotiations.

    Ellen Lees, Campaigns Officer at the We Own It Group, says that if the bill is not amended, the UK will not be able to protect the UK's National Health Service from being included in future trade agreements.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us a bit more about this new bill regarding the NHS?

    Ellen Lees: So the bill is actually the trade bill - it's not specifically about the NHS - it allows the government to negotiate and pass trade deals. The Tories have always argued that this is a continuity bill, which means that it allows them to pass into law, trade agreements that we already had as part of our relationship with the EU. But the fact is that we don't have any other legislation that covers negotiating or passing trade agreements and so new deals such as the one with the US, there's no regulation, there's no laws that tell the government how to do those negotiations, and so we've been pushing for the last few months to amend the trade bill to say various things including the NHS will never be on the table in a trade negotiation. Unfortunately, on Monday, it was passed through the (House of ) Commons without being amended in that way, which means that there are no legal protections for NHS in trade negotiations. So now we're relying on the House of Lords to amend the bill to protect NHS.

    Sputnik: What does this bill specifically mean for the UK if these amendments aren't made? How will this bill essentially change health care provision for British citizens right across the country?

    Ellen Lees: Well, if there's no legal protections for the NHS in the bill, that means that we're relying on the promises of Boris Johnson, and the negotiating skills of our trade negotiators to keep the NHS off the table. In some trade agreements, I'm sure they might manage to do that, and it depends how much you trust Boris Johnson's promises. But I know that I'm not particularly confident that, particularly with the US and also with other countries, that we'll be able to protect all of our health services from being included in trade agreements. What that means is that it means different things depending on what gets into the trade agreement but some trade deals include something called Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS), which is a corporate court system where private companies are able to sue governments that they're in a trading relationship with if that government changes the law in a way that affects their ability to make profit.

    A message in support to the NHS is seen in Westminster, during to the Coronavirus outbreak, in London, Tuesday, April 14, 2020
    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    ‘Battle Ready for Winter’: Johnson to Funnel £3 Bln into NHS Ahead of Possible COVID-19 Resurgence

    If a US company has invested in our NHS and providing services and our NHS, as some already are, an ISDS clause in a trade agreement between the UK and the US means that those US companies can sue the UK Government if the UK Government changes the law to say we don't want private companies, or you're not allowed to charge that much for this service, or I'm going to restrict the way that you provide that service. It just means that our government is sort of beholden to the power of corporations who want to make money out of our public services, and that applies to public services outside the NHS as well.

    Sputnik: What options still remain on the table to perhaps improve the security of the NHS as these trade negotiations continue with the US? Moreover, what can individuals do to ensure that their voices are heard on this issue?

    Ellen Lees: As I said the bill will now go to the House of Lords at some time in the autumn and we launched a petition yesterday to the House of Lords to ask them to step up and protect our NHS by amending the bill in the ways that we've asked. 40,000 people have signed that in less than 24 hours so there's a lot of momentum and a lot of anger building around the way that MPs have failed us in failing to protect the NHS. If anyone listening wants to find that petition you can find that on our website, weownit.org.uk, and we will be continuing to push the House of Lords to amend the bill right up until that passes back into the Commons.

    A protester holds a placard in support of the NHS in front of the Elizabeth Tower, also known as Big Ben at the Houses of Parliament during a march against private companies' involvement in the National Health Service (NHS) and social care services provision and against cuts to NHS funding in central London on March 4, 2017
    © AFP 2020 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    UK Gov’t Urged to Ensure Capacity to Deal with Second Surge of COVID-19 to Avoid ‘Swamping’ NHS

    If the trade bill is not amended that's not the end of the line as well, because the NHS is such a precious thing to everyone in this country, and I know that people will continue to fight for it right until the very end. There are ways that we can resist individual trade deals being negotiated that might affect our NHS like the way that the public rose up and resisted TTIP a couple of years ago. If trade deals are negotiated that are not in the interest of people, I'm sure that people will do something about that. So resisting individual trade deals is also possible but obviously amending the trade bill would just mean that we wouldn't need to have that conversation after or before every trade deal is negotiated.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Trade, bill, National Health Service (NHS), UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse