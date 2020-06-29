Register
14:28 GMT29 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A 3D printed Facebook logo is placed between small toy people figures in front of a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020

    Facebook: Effects of Ad Boycott Lie 'More in the Realm of Image Than in Actuality', Lecturer Says

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/75/1079497510_0:13:3122:1769_1200x675_80_0_0_aafb81d3b9b92aa41795afd5ece94542.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006291079746666-facebook-effects-of-ad-boycott-lie-more-in-the-realm-of-image-than-in-actuality-lecturer-says/

    Earlier, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company will ban hateful content in ads published in the social network as well as label posts that are violating the company's rules. Many companies suspended paid advertising on Facebook in the wake of a collective corporate boycott amid lack of regulations against hate speech and racism.

    Dr Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer from RMIT University says that Facebook has skilfully promoted itself as indispensable to businesses globally and think's that corporate advertisers are unlikely to leave until users start to leave Facebook in large numbers.

    Sputnik: Facebook changed its rules on hate speech in advertising, but this was not enough for companies and they are leaving the platform en masse. What else do you think Facebook needs to do to keep corporations and advertisers on their platform? And what do Facebook advertisers expect in general?

    Dr Binoy Kampmark: Facebook advertisers see the platform as ideal because of the reach it has. As long as that reach remains intact, these gestures remain somewhat hollow. It will be interesting, for instance, to see how long this boycott actually remains.  That said, it is true that the names of those companies behind the #StopHateForProfit campaign (Coca Cola, Unilever, Honda) are big hitters capable of landing a few blows to the platform.  They have decided that sacrificing access on the platform is a price worth paying in the short term. This means that Facebook's global marketing department has its work cut out for it to keep some advertisers happy on this point, though Carolyn Everson, the Vice-President of Global Business Solutions, insists that boycotts will not alter the policies of the company. This must be seen as a long game and it is hard to see such companies not returning to the stable as long as Facebook engages in such cosmetic adjustments.

    Sputnik: Some corporate advertisers are pledging to give up Facebook’s captive audience. In your opinion, how far will this trend go? 

    Dr Binoy Kampmark: This trend will have its limits. Until users start to leave Facebook in large numbers, it is unlikely that corporate advertisers will do the same, given the vast access the platform garners. Facebook has skilfully promoted itself as indispensable to businesses globally. There will be the usual disingenuous display of concern expressed through social media and hashtag campaigns, but most of this lies, ultimately, in the brief titillation of branding rather than an enduring perspective on ethics. (Coca Cola's boycott, for instance, is only for 30 days.)  Patience will out, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shown himself to be a model of amoral patience.

    Sputnik: How can such a step affect the e-commerce industry and the politics of facebook in general?

    Dr Binoy Kampmark: It has the modest potential to adjust e-standards in the commerce environment, but it also presents us with the danger that Facebook itself becomes a political player. It has already been argued that Zuckerberg has been keen to stay cosy with US President Donald Trump in not taking Twitter's lead in calling him out on questionable political messaging. The reality for such platforms is that policing such measures can have the effect of vesting censorship powers in the platform and restrict access to material deemed 'hateful'.

    Sputnik: The corporate brands that have announced Facebook boycotts are a sliver of the platform’s $70 billion in annual advertising revenue. How does this hit the economy of a giant like Facebook?

    Dr Binoy Kampmark: In truth, the effects of such a boycott lie more in the realm of image than in actuality. But it is clear that Zuckerberg is hoping to address it in some ways, despite the small impact on the bank balance.  His announcement on new hate speech and misinformation rules on the platform suggests that but such measures are reactive gestures more than anything else.

    Sputnik: Could this practice, similar to the massive leaving of corporate advertisers become a new reality? Is it worth lying that companies, under various pretexts, will more and more modify the policies of platforms like Facebook?

    Dr Binoy Kampmark: This returns to the original point on how deeply such boycotts cut. To have effects beyond the virtue signalling context, users must themselves be convinced that the platform is unviable for their "user experience". In reality, that is yet to surface. Facebook is a creature onto itself, with Zuckerberg at the helm, and we face the paradox that controlling the way it handles information may lead to encouraging it to exercise powers contrary to the open information environment.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    marketing, advertising, businesses, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Training flights of female cadets of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy specialising in assault, fighter, and long-range aviation at the Kushchevsky Airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    No Job for a Lady? Russian Female Air Force Academy Cadets Conquer Skies With Skill and Charm
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse