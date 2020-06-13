Register
10:03 GMT13 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of the Federal Reserve September 17, 2015 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve held its key interest rate locked at zero Thursday, pointing to the downturn in the global economy even as US growth remains steady.

    US Will Run Budget Deficit of Over $4 Trn This Year, At Levels Not Seen Since WWII, Analyst Says

    © AFP 2020 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006131079600923-us-will-run-budget-deficit-of-over-4-trn-this-year-at-levels-not-seen-since-wwii-analyst-says/

    The US Treasury published data on Wednesday, showing that the country's national debt total has exceeded $26 trillion for the first time in US history. The federal government budget deficit for the first eight months of the current fiscal year has reached $1.88 trillion - already higher than any full fiscal year deficit in the US ever.

    Tom Luongo, a geopolitical analyst and publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns newsletter, reflects on the present-day economic situation in the US and gives his forecast for the global economy in relation to the demand for dollars. 

    Sputnik: The United States' national debt has exceeded $26 trillion for the first time in American history, Treasury data revealed. What does this number tell us about the current state of the US economy? What will be the ramifications of this, if any?

    Tom Luongo: The U.S. economy is in terrible shape thanks to unfolding global financial crisis as well as the catalyst of the COVID-19 response. Locking down the economy only intensified a crisis that was already unfolding, making it far worse than it should have been. The U.S. will run a primary budget deficit of more than $4 trillion this year, above 25% of GDP, at levels not seen since WWII. 

    And in some ways that has to occur given the circumstances because the world is biblically short of dollars as the Fed's weekly balance sheet statement tells us. The demand for dollars is still very high and as the quality of the debt repayable in dollars deteriorates around the world, that demand will only intensify from here. So, this was always going to occur, the question was always to what extent and spread out over what time period. COVID-19 accelerated both the severity and the timeline of events.  

    Sputnik: According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the United States spends $1 billion every day on the interest alone. At the moment, the US federal debt amounts to $179,000 per household or $70,000 per person. How can this spending be restructured in order to sustain the economy?

    Tom Luongo: As a libertarian and a student of the Austrian School, I've complained about U.S. spending for years to no avail.  President Trump has taken steps to improve the internal flow of dollars through the U.S. economy via lower taxes on the middle class and small businesses - anathema to the power brokers in DC by the way - as well as deregulation and cost-cutting within unnecessarily large bureaucracies. But at the same time, he's ramped up spending to enormous levels which are unsustainable.  And it is this extreme level of debt that the U.S. cannot 'grow out of.' Growth isn't in the cards now, managing the debt will be.  

    Right now, the debt is being issued at historically low rates and old debt rolled over at even lower rates.... so, for now, the interest on the debt isn't an issue. But, any hint of rising rates will blow out the budget hole as interest payments begin to eat away at available funds. With spending at war-time levels, the big question is confidence in the dollar in the long run. 

    So, there are crosscurrents in play. The world needs dollars because of all the debt but the dollar's fundamentals are degrading.  When the balance shifts from the latter to the former, then and only then will the dollar 'fall out of bed' as so many are predicting. That's not 2020, however. Everyone else has to collapse first. And they haven't. The Fed has printed just enough dollars to keep the domestic economy from collapsing completely while still starving the world of dollars. That's the next wave we should be preparing for.  

    A protester holds a sign during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York, U.S., June 11, 2020
    © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
    Demonstrator raises his fist during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York, U.S., June 11, 2020

    Sputnik: We’re currently seeing massive protests accompanied by riots and looting in the US due to the death of George Floyd, which is also damaging the economy. In your view, which is dealing a harder blow to the US economy, looting or the consequences of the coronavirus lockdown?

    Tom Luongo: The coronavirus lockdown was much worse because it piggy-backed on top of the financial system breakdown already incipient, thanks to the collapse of oil prices, which was the real catalyst for the collapse in March. COVID-19 just made it as bad as it could possibly have been. 

    The riots today are an ongoing problem which are just as politically motivated along partisan lines as the lockdown orders were in March.  Trump still has both the bully pulpit, the support of the military and control of the printing press to keep the domestic flow of dollars sustainable through the election.

    The American system is broken, no doubt. But so are Europe, China and Japan and until one of them emerges as the centre of the new world, the breakdown of the US is the focus. And capital is still better served in the US than it is in those places.  Capital flows to where it is treated best. And until the US collapses completely, it will still be the destination of safe harbour behaviour. 

    The expression of frustration and anger on the streets today is a reflection of how broken things are. So, change is coming, possibly faster than people expect. But no one should be wishing for a chaotic breakdown of it like what occurred with the USSR in 1989. Unfortunately, I don't see a future where that doesn't occur now.  

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    budget deficit, dollars, Donald Trump, COVID-19, national debt, US Federal Reserve, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse