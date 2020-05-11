Register
18:35 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in London, May 14, 2017.

    Nicola Sturgeon 'Playing Games' by Defying Westminster’s Lockdown Protocols - Politician

    © REUTERS / Jeff Overs
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105362/51/1053625124_0:343:3000:2031_1200x675_80_0_0_3e5a3d50575f53c20b48dabc770ca098.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005111079271690-nicola-sturgeon-playing-games-by-defying-westminsters-lockdown-protocols---politician/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out a plan for how the UK can end its Coronavirus lockdown. The first phase of the proposals states that residents of England can now meet with people from outside their family and households, as long as social distancing is maintained.

    Restrictions on public sports and sunbathing will also be lifted, and businesses are set to be encouraged to return to normal operations wherever possible. The guidelines drew staunch criticism from the devolved Northern Irish, Scottish and Welsh Governments, who have stated that they intend to maintain strict lockdown conditions, despite Westminster’s push to loosen them.

    Henry Bolton, Lead of the Our Nation Party, reflects on the prime minister's roadmap out of lockdown.

    Sputnik: What is your take on Boris Johnson’s coronavirus lockdown exit plan?

    Henry Bolton: I’m quite comfortable with it. He’s come under criticism for it in two respects, and one is that he has been criticised for not laying down a very clear roadmap of how the lockdown is going to be lifted over time.

    On that point, he can do that no more than Winston Churchill in 1940 could have given a precise timeline for the lifting of World War Two, this is an ongoing situation that requires very deep analysis, repeated and follow on decision making, so of course, there is a certain amount of unpredictability about it.

    It’s impossible to lay down a timeline without laying himself open for later criticism when he’s proven to have diverged from that roadmap, and he’s also been criticised for a lack of clarity in this, and that’s a little unfair.

    Sputnik: Would the British public have begun to rebel if the coronavirus lockdown was not loosened?

    Henry Bolton: Boris Johnson is appealing to a population who are used to common law, where policing is essentially by consent, he is trying to appeal to common sense and the intelligence of the British people, and I hope he is not found to be wrong in doing that.

    He is saying that if you can work from home; do so, but if you need to go back to work, then be sensible about it, be cautious, be alert to the people around you, and that is just common sense I feel, so this is not a structured lifting of the lockdown, it is one in which he is saying “Ok, go out there if you need to, but be careful about being too close to other people, don’t forget that this virus does kill people, does put pressure on the NHS, and can ultimately cause you to suffer as well, so be careful.”  It’s an entirely logical and sensible approach in my view.

    In this grab taken from video issued by Downing Street on Sunday, May 10, 2020, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers an address on lifting the country's lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    © AP Photo / PA Video/Downing Street Pool
    In this grab taken from video issued by Downing Street on Sunday, May 10, 2020, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers an address on lifting the country's lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Sputnik: Are the devolved governments of the UK right to question the Prime Minister’s proposals?

    Henry Bolton: Nicola Sturgeon and indeed the First Minister of Wales are both playing to their own audiences, trying to feed their own political support base, that is the political reality, but I do think that it needs to be tempered again with common sense.

    Nicola Sturgeon is deliberately trying to create the impression that she is in control of all of what happens in Scotland, but the fact is that the Scottish Assembly uses powers that are devolved from the Crown, through the Crown’s Ministers in Westminster, through the Government, to the constituent nations, so they get their power ultimately from a delegated power issued by Westminster. Ultimately she is playing games with this, and it doesn’t help, we need to have a united message.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, Nicola Sturgeon, Boris Johnson, Wales, Scotland, England, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse