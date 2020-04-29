Register
11:32 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants near the US-Mexican border

    Biden Promises to Stop Deportation to Appease Left to Vote for Him, Ex-GOP Candidate Says

    © AP Photo / Isabel Mateos
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107721/11/1077211143_0:161:3068:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_fc4a055b312a2504e0289b785ea2699c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004291079122434-biden-promises-to-stop-deportation-to-appease-left-to-vote-for-him-ex-gop-candidate-says/

    Due to the hardline stance taken by the Trump administration, illegal immigration has dropped by 80 percent, according to former chief of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan.

    In 2015, Donald Trump campaigned on a pledge to build an “impenetrable and beautiful” wall along the entire 3,150-kilometre-long Mexico border in order to stop illegal migrants from crossing into the US.

    The US president has justified his landmark promise by a willingness to crack down on gangs, drug smuggling, and human trafficking of would-be immigrants while describing the situation at the United States’ southern border as a "humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul".

    As the country is getting closer to the 2020 presidential election, Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has suggested that if Trump's potential rival, ex-Vice President Joe Biden, emerges victorious in the November vote, the southern border will once again plunge into “chaos”, with drug smuggling rife and instances of rapes and deaths among migrants soaring.

    Entrepreneur and former Republican candidate for the US House of Representatives from Arizona Sergio Arellano has offered his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: To what extent would you agree with Tom Homan's statement? How might the situation at the border shift if Joe Biden were to win the 2020 election?

    Sergio Arellano: I think tentatively it could be worse. The reason is that if you look at past administrations who have had a tougher stance when it comes to security, you can see the policies of President Trump are very different from what is being proposed from candidate Joe Biden. Joe Biden is trying to stop deportations. He says so on his platform. And he's trying to appease the left of his party so that they vote for him and help him out. But what the Department of Homeland Security director is pointing to is the candidate's platform and the level of success that President Trump has had when it comes to border security.

    Sputnik: Joe Biden’s immigration agenda may lead to a massive rollback of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments — such as a reinstatement of DACA and a moratorium on all deportations during his first 100 days in office. How viable is this agenda in comparison to President Trump’s policies? What is the best way to contain the issues the US-Mexican border is facing?

    Sergio Arellano: The viability of Joe Biden’s plan is kind of 50/50. You actually need the Congress and the Senate to agree when it comes to DACA and deportations. As you saw in Obama's administration... they were calling him in the Latino community - the "deporter in chief". Because he managed to deport more people than any other president in history. So as president, you have a lot of influence, you have a lot of access and the ability to stop or create more deportations. So it’s 50/50. Because, if the Congress remains Democrat, then they have to fight it out with the Senate and it remains with the Republicans. But if both chambers go Democrat, then by then we'll get his way.

    Sputnik: How does the ongoing crisis at the border affect legal migrants coming from the south? What is the sentiment among Hispanics in border states, who legally came into the country?

    Sergio Arellano: It's kind of disheartening in the Latino community. With Hispanics in specific, especially in Arizona, there are people that are trying to come in the right way. People that get in line, that have been waiting for years. And so when you issue orders that stop all immigration altogether, it makes it a little difficult.

    But at the same time, you also have to figure in the state of crisis that we're in - who's coming in, who is coming out. And right now, our economies are terrible. I think you're seeing what's happening worldwide. And so for one side, we're disheartened because of the immigration part. But on the other side, you know, we want them to have an America that is viable and strong and that can help them achieve the American dream that they are looking for here in the United States.

    Sputnik: Are there any conflicts between legal and illegal Hispanic immigrants?

    Sergio Arellano: At the end of the day, once you remove the classifications for anybody, we’re all human beings. Regardless of party platform, stances, conflicts. In the Latino community, some are not in favour of illegal immigration. I, for one, am not in favour of illegal immigration. Not because they are stealing, they are coming here to do crime or anything else, but because tons of people that are coming here illegally are exposing themselves to risk - they can die in the desert.

    Indian IT
    © CC0
    Indian IT Firms at Risk of Losing Around 3% of Revenue After Trump Halts Immigration to US - Analyst
    In Arizona, as a border state, we reach temperatures of 116, 120 degrees [Fahrenheit] in the desert. And people are just - they’re not making it. They are dying. I know a family member who tried to come over illegally - and we told them, don't come here. And he still crossed the fence. When he jumped the border, came over, the cartel was waiting on the other side. And they said, "you either carry our drugs or we shoot you here". So this individual was forced to carry drugs across the desert and then got caught by Border Patrol.

    Not only did he cross illegally, but now he's also facing felony charges for smuggling drugs into the United States. You hear this all across the communities. You have grandmothers, aunts, family members concerned because they haven't heard from their loved ones in three months, or six months. So they're either dead or in jail. Statistically, you see that women and children are being raped across the border too. So a lot of the concern for illegal immigration is because you're crossing over and you're exposing yourself to a lot of danger. And I think that's what you see in the community when it comes to the conflict.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    danger, Arizona, Republican Party (United States), illegal immigration, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse