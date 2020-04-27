Register
15:11 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Child Girl Using Computer

    Understanding Risks is 'Key for Children’s Online Safety During Pandemic' - Academic

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (48)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107625/04/1076250429_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_64cb45da59926c6feab5f57c7c8a56ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004271079111322-understanding-risks-is-key-for-childrens-online-safety-during-pandemic---academic/

    With reports circulating that online predators might be upping their activities during the Coronavirus lockdown, internet safety for children has never been more crucial. But just what can parents do to keep their kids safe online, and when they are using educational platforms?

    Dr Ismini Vasileiou, an associate professor in Information Systems at DeMontfort University Leicester, gave her views on the matter.

    Sputnik: What can parents do to keep their children safe online during the Coronavirus Pandemic?

    Dr Ismini Vasileiou: I think the first thing that they can do is get a bit of understanding of the online platforms that schools have been using, and if they are unsure; they can go back to the school and ask for some guidance, schools have been providing a lot of leaflets for parents.

    It’s all about understanding, it’s not about creating fear regarding the use of online platforms, it’s about understanding what could go wrong and how they could prevent all of that.

    Sputnik: Could learning apps soon be targeted by hackers in the same way that ZOOM and other messaging platforms have been in recent weeks?

    Dr Ismini Vasileiou: There is a bit of uncertainty with that, these apps seem quite safe and then suddenly masses of people start using them, and quite often the apps can be exposed to vulnerabilities and risks.

    It’s not about stopping people from using apps, it’s about understanding what are hiding behind them, and the risks they may encounter, so that they can prepare themselves a bit better.

    YouTube is another platform that parents should be looking at, and how they can prevent their children from seeing unwanted material on it, they could set up some filters if they want to, or just monitor their children, because sometimes it’s about educating, it’s not just about blocking everything, it’s about providing a continuous education so that children can use critical thinking and get an understanding of the dangers out there, and how they can prevent them.

    People are seen walking along the South Bank, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    UK Coronavirus Lockdown 'Should be Lifted Sooner Rather Than Later' – UKIP Scotland Leader
    Sputnik: Can online classes adequately replace their face to face equivalents?

    Dr Ismini Vasileiou: I do think that face to face teaching has a far greater effect, especially with young children, they do need this one to one sometimes, with peers of their own age, in a school setting, and moreover; we have got so many parents who are actually working from home at the moment, so the level of home-schooling can really differ.

    I do think that the aim for the teaching and education establishments is for every pupil to be able to go back and get that face to face interaction once again.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (48)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, safety, risks, online, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse