17:24 GMT14 April 2020
    A sign of support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    British Government Doing its Best in Unique Situation – Political Commentator

    © REUTERS / CARL RECINE
    0 03
    The British Government’s scientific advisors are meeting today to discuss whether the UK’s coronavirus lockdown has been effective. The UK’s COVID-19 death toll has continued to rise and many speculate that the country’s peak infection rate could still be some way off.

    But has Westminster’s response to the coronavirus pandemic been adequate? And just when will it be safe for civilian life to resume as normal? Political Commentator Mandy Boylett gave her views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Do you believe that the UK’s coronavirus lockdown will prove to be effective?

    Mandy Boylett: I think that if the government had done a proper pandemic plan, and knew how these things spread, all you have to do is look at South Korea, the way they sort of nailed it straight away because they had been through it with SARS. So I think that if the British government had brought in the lockdown earlier, maybe quarantined people coming in from abroad for fourteen days, I think it could have delayed the viruses’ spread.

    I won’t say it could have stopped it, because until there is a vaccine, there is always going to be a chance of it spreading. But I think they could have delayed it, and I think that certain industries could have been allowed to continue if there had been more testing. It could have been contained better, but it’s very easy to suggest this in hindsight.

    Sputnik: Could the Conservative Party’s popularity take a hit if they are perceived to have botched the handling of the coronavirus pandemic?

    Mandy Boylett: Some of the things that the government are taking the blame for like the PPE is obviously a procurement change that is inadequate or the planning was inadequate, so to actually blame individual politicians for that is probably a bit harsh.

    Maybe they are culpable. But I think anybody would have been the same, there is a lot of sympathy now for the government, with Boris Johnson having got the coronavirus himself, and the government aren’t blameless certainly with regards to ensuring that NHS staff have got enough personal protective equipment, but overall they are doing their best in what a unique situation.

    I can’t see that the government is going to become less popular because of this, but it might be in the years to come if they re-impose austerity, because it’s actually cost the government so much money. And I think in that scenario they would start to become less popular but probably not in the short term.

    Sputnik: How much of an impact will the coronavirus pandemic ultimately have on the British economy?

    Mandy Boylett: I think it will have a huge impact. It is costing Westminster around two billion pounds a day, so the lockdown really needs to be loosened as soon as possible, so people can get back to work, and I think what needs to happen, is that the younger and the healthier people should be allowed to get back to work, and those who are at risk should remain isolated.

    A telecommunications mast damaged by fire is seen in Sparkhill, masts have in recent days been vandalised amid conspiracy theories linking the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 5G masts, Birmingham, Britain, April 6, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARL RECINE
    There is 'an Element of Scaremongering' Over Chinese Tech Firms in UK - Academic
    If you look at the deaths, it’s important to draw a distinction between people who died from the coronavirus, and those who died with underlying health conditions, and if you look at those who died without underlying health conditions, they are actually quite small in number.

    So I think what we need to do is protect the vulnerable, so if you are a vulnerable person, or you live with a vulnerable person; then you should maintain the isolation, and then I think the rest of us should be looking at getting back and building up the economy again.

    I wouldn’t be adverse to a sort of Corona Levy, where those who are fit and well without underlying health conditions pay a little bit more, to subsidise those who have to remain in isolation until a vaccine is available.

     

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    UK Conservative Party, pandemic, Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19, U.K
    Votre message a été envoyé!
