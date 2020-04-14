Register
14:21 GMT14 April 2020
    Sexual activity

    UK Escorts Demand State Aid as Self-Isolating Clients Can’t Escape Even For Virtual Sex - Report

    Society
    Street sex workers have en masse been shifting to online services amid the COVID-19 lockdown, but as many of their regular clients are not in solitary confinement at home, their business is hardly thriving.

    The English Collective of Prostitutes (CEP), a campaigning group which roots for the decriminalisation of prostitution and advocates for sex workers’ rights, has urged the government to provide aid to the community, like it does for other vulnerable workers during this tumultuous time, The Sun reported.

    "Hundreds of thousands of families in the UK rely on the income from sex work to survive", the organisation's spokeswoman said, before lamenting the exclusion of sex workers from the government’s emergency financial measures due to sex workers being denied the status of formally employed citizens.

    "This means sex workers are excluded from the support that other workers are receiving at this critical time", she noted stressing that sex workers, “just like all other workers in the UK, need money to pay their rent, mortgages, and utility bills".

    As citizens have globally been staying in during the corona pandemic, the sex industry, like many other businesses have been forced to adapt to new conditions, with may street sex workers opting to shift to webcamming instead in a bid not to lose clients.

    However, it appears, not all are managing to profit from the ubiquitous home confinement. Virtual sex workers and sex chat hostesses complain about their work continuing to shrink, The Sun writes.

    “Most of my regulars are married blokes with nowhere to sneak off to at the moment. There is no way they will be calling while they are stuck in the house with wives", one sex hostess shared, as cited by The Sun. She then brought up single clients, who, she said, often live with their parents and therefore had stopped using her services along with married ones.

