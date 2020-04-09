Register
18:19 GMT09 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    COVID-19: 'It's Impossible to Say Exactly What the Numbers Will Be' – Professor

    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107880/66/1078806609_378:0:4018:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_e4f6646e50ae1f96743646d841039309.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004091078898812-covid-19-its-impossible-to-say-exactly-what-the-numbers-will-be--professor/

    Global cases of COVID-19 are approaching 1.5 million after both the US and the UK recorded their deadliest day yet in the pandemic. On the back of a record number of deaths, White House officials on Wednesday night stated that isolation measures were working and the death toll may not be as high as the 100,000 to 240,000 predicted by analysts.

    Paul Komesaroff, Professor of Medicine at Monash University, reflects on the predicted death tolls in the UK and the US.

    Sputnik: Just how likely are predictions of 66,000 UK deaths and 100,000 - 240,000 US deaths? Do you think that the UK and the US will experience these numbers?

    Paul Komesaroff: It's impossible to say exactly what the numbers will be but we know that it's going to be bad, very bad, in both countries and that's largely because of the way in which the epidemic has been mishandled by governments in both countries. Whether it reaches the figures that you've mentioned in the UK, is really difficult to say, because the outcome will depend on a number of variables, which really can't be predicted. The key variables are what the extent of the public health response will be, how vigorously the government will respond and how will the population actually obey those restrictions. In the United States, I think it's an even more difficult situation if anything than in the United Kingdom because particularly what we're seeing in New York where the epidemic is completely out of control and there's widespread community transmission of the virus. It's really difficult to see how that's going to end there without there being at least 100,000 deaths. In the UK there are about 7000 deaths the moment. It's possible that will increase many-fold if the United Kingdom has a similar death rate to Italy or Spain, it will reach 20 or 30,000. If it goes higher than that it would be obviously a terrible tragedy for everyone involved.

    Sputnik: How should ICUs and ventilators be prioritized in countries like the UK where resources, particularly ventilators are limited?

    Paul Komesaroff: It's a very difficult and troubling question everywhere at the moment and it's not just ventilators - it's medical facilities in general. In the countries where death rates have skyrocketed that's largely been because the medical care facilities have been overwhelmed. The specific question that you raised is how we make a decision about who gets the scarce resources that's something that's been the subject of a very vigorous debate all over the world at the moment. In some places like Italy, specific criteria have been proposed such as people above a certain age won't necessarily receive medical care. In Australia, that's not the view that we favour. We feel that people shouldn't be discriminated against on the basis of age or other personal characteristics including whether they have a disability or some other specific medical condition. So, it's a really difficult question and there needs to be a public debate about it. Hopefully, ultimately people will be allocated the resources on the basis of need and there will be vigorous attempt to maximise the number of people who have access to care both by increasing availability of ICU beds but also by reducing the time they might need to be in that sort of treatment, introducing new treatments, and various other strategies that are being considered.

    Sputnik: Looking to the future how should the UK and the US, two very different countries, respond to an increase in cases? Is there anything that the countries could do differently to stop deaths climbing?

    Paul Komesaroff: The UK and the US are very different countries but they're the same in that the government's in both places really misjudged the nature of the crisis and lost precious time as a result of which the virus became active within the community and once that happens it's very different difficult to put the lid on the spread of the virus. That's the fundamental reason for the terrible disasters in these two countries. Essentially given the fact that we don't have an effective drug treatment for coronavirus at this stage and the vaccine is a long way away. Essentially, at this stage, they're really just two strategies. One is the prevention of spread and the other is supportive care for those who are already affected and prevention of spread is the key thing here. That's the lockdown itself, it's physical distancing, it's self-isolation, it's quarantine... All of those things are critically important and they must be taken to the maximum as quickly and rigorously as possible. If the government doesn't act and the population doesn't obey those restrictions then the outcome will be dire indeed.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    vaccine, United States, United Kingdom, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Passengers wearing face masks and rain coats to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk outside of Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, 8 April 2020. After 11 weeks of lockdown, the first train departed Wednesday morning from a re-opened Wuhan, the origin point for the coronavirus pandemic, as residents once again were allowed to travel in and out of the sprawling central Chinese city.
    Wuhan Lockdown Lifted: Daily Life in City That Became Epicentre of COVID-19 Outbreak in China
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse