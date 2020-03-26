Register
06:47 GMT26 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Western Wall and Dome of the rock in the old city of Jerusalem

    Despite Similarities, Pakistan Unlikely to Improve Ties With Israel Any Time Soon - Here's Why

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Yourway-to-israel
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106582/70/1065827082_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_b7d8b041ebe0a9d13474d6fb46307ac8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003261078711762-despite-similarities-pakistan-unlikely-to-improve-ties-with-israel-any-time-soon---heres-why/

    While the common threat of a "nuclear Iran" and the need for Israeli weapons has compelled some Muslim countries to change their attitude towards Israel, some nations are reluctant to rethink their hostile positions. One such country is Pakistan.

    Speaking at an event set up by the Asian Society in New York City last October, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that his country will stick to its position of not recognising Israel, rejecting earlier reports that Pakistan was moving in that direction.

    But things could have been different. Created in the aftermath of World War II, the two countries have a lot of things in common. Firstly, both were carved from British-controlled territory for the establishment of religious states: Muslim Pakistan split from India and Jewish Israel split from Trans-Jordan. Israel was supposed to provide an answer to Jews seeking refugee from the atrocities of Nazi Germany, whereas Pakistan was meant to house India's Muslim population, who wanted to depart following independence from the UK due to feelings of persecution.

    Secondly, both countries have witnessed major wars with their neighbours and endless terrorism activity. And, lastly, both have had to absorb millions of immigrants coming from abroad.

    The fact that the two states cooperated back in the 80s, sharing intelligence with each other in an attempt to curb the spread of the "Soviet threat," could have pushed the two nations into each other's arms. But Pakistan had a different idea about how to arrange its relations with Israel , and took an aggressive approach towards Tel Aviv. 

    Palestinians at the Core of Dispute

    The reason for this is the Jewish state's dispute with the Palestinians, says Kaswar Klasra, an Islamabad-based senior journalist and analyst.

    "Pakistan continues to see the issue of Palestine through the prism of the Arab world. It attaches great importance to the Palestinian [cause] and believes Israel has encroached upon their land, leaving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians homeless."

    It was this support for the Palestinians that caused Pakistan to participate in a number of Arab-Israeli wars. In 1948, for example, during the war of independence, Pakistan reportedly purchased some 250 thousand rifles from Czechoslovakia that were meant for the Arabs. It also became known that the Pakistani government bought three military jets in Italy for the Egyptians. 

    Later on, in the 1967 and 1973 wars, the Pakistani air force sent some of its best pilots to the Middle East and managed to down a number of Israeli jets, whereas in 1982 -- during the First Lebanon War - Pakistani volunteers fought in the ranks of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation alongside Palestinians.

    Fearing Public Opinion

    However, the Palestinian issue and the solidarity with the Arab world are far from being the only reason for Pakistan's reluctance to recognise Israel. 

    According to the Jerusalem Centre for Public Affairs, Pakistan, which has been dealing with an acute extremism problem for years, is concerned about the surge in radical activity that could erupt if the Islamic country's government changes its stance towards the Jewish state.

    The public opinion presents a problem too. In 2006, a survey conducted by Pew Research Center found that some 60 percent of Pakistanis held unfavourable views on Israel. Only 6 percent of those asked sympathised with the Jewish state.

    Attitudes haven't improved since then. In late January, when US President Donald Trump rolled out his 'deal of the century' peace plan that aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Pakistanis took to the streets to protest the move, chanting anti-Israel and anti-American slogans.

    There's Still a Chance for A Better Future

    However, despite all of these factors, Klasra believes "the two sides still have bright chances to be good friends". 

    Being close to the Gulf states and specifically to Saudi Arabia, which in 2019 pledged Pakistan some $20 billion in deals, Islamabad is aware of the changes in attitudes towards Israel these countries have undergone, and it seems that some parts of the Pakistani public don't want to lag behind.

    "The well-educated class in Pakistan is supportive of establishing diplomatic relationship with Israel," said Klasra. 

    Indeed, in recent years Israeli media outlets have published a number of articles by Pakistani journalists, activists and bloggers who have called for the establishment of formal ties.

    Even Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, who is currently living in self-exile in Dubai, has openly said that Pakistan should reconsider its stance towards the Jewish state.

    Although Musharraf himself has been a strong critic of Israel, he changed direction in 2004, paving the way for a bilateral meeting of Israeli and Pakistani foreign ministers in 2005.

    The fact that other Muslim countries that previously had been hostile to Israel thawed the ice with Tel Aviv, including Chad and Sudan, has also contributed to the feeling among Pakistan's educated circles that Islamabad too could juggle between its commitment to the Palestinian cause and the pursuit of the country's national interests. 

    Tackling a decades long conflict with India over the contested area of Kashmir, Pakistan eyes with concern the growing military ties between its eastern neighbour and Israel, which has been one of New Delhi's main suppliers of arms. 

    Although voices that have been calling on the Pakistani government to get closer to Israel remain a minority, Klasra is certain that it is only a matter of time until that situation changes. But for the change to happen, Israel and Pakistan will need more people-to-people contact, and most importantly, time.

    "[What we need to see is] frequent meetings of moderate and well-educated Pakistanis and Israelis including officials from think-tanks, journalists, military and academics. This can certainly do the trick".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    relations, ties, Pakistan, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse