Register
12:26 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets continue to react to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the NYSE in New York, 18 March 2020.

    COVID-19 to Have as Big an Impact on Physical, Productive Capability of Economy as World War - Prof

    © REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (157)
    0 130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107870/27/1078702717_0:0:3043:1712_1200x675_80_0_0_74c5f3ec8a2b182a7f0d22dc239c35f8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003251078702752-covid-19-to-have-as-big-an-impact-on-physical-productive-capability-of-economy-as-world-war---prof/

    Global markets have experienced considerable fluctuations lately as the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China in December started spreading around the globe, infecting an increasing number of people.

    Steve Keen, a UK-based, crowdfunded Professor of Economics on Patreon, believes that those in power have treated the virus as trivial, which led to the exacerbation of the economic situation in the world.

    Sputnik: US stock markets have tumbled in the past month, with many investors urging President Trump to close the stock market while the shutdown continues. What could be the repercussions of such an action?

    Steve Keen: Well, all that would do is leave prices at their current level. And that means that whatever people value their stocks at, in their calculations of their net financial wealth, assets minus liabilities, would remain constant so that people would not be forced into bankruptcy by a fall in the value of their share market holdings. And that's the basic idea of it. However, if you do that and you haven't got anything in place when you open the market, then the day you open the market, it could fall 20, 40, 50 percent.

    So I don't believe it's enough of a solution. It is necessary to stop the coronavirus from causing a financial collapse by the impact of the fall in the value of shares and fall in the value of property. But shutting the market on its own is not the right way to go about it.

    Sputnik: US stock markets were closed in the days after 9/11 and for 4 months in 1914, when World War One broke out. Are we looking at a similarly difficult financial situation now?

    Steve Keen: I think we're looking at a worse one; 9/11, you know, was a blip in historical events; it caused a large cascade of other events coming out of it, but the impact of 9/11 was trivial. You lost three buildings; you didn't lose the productive capacity of China. That's a comparison of a scale of magnitude in terms of the impact on the physical economy of 9/11 till today.

    A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), walks past a screen showing the Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
    Asian Stock Markets Continue to Suffer Declines

    Now, 1914 is a better choice because that was a world war. And frankly, the coronavirus will have as big an impact on the physical, productive capability of the economy as a world war. We really have to think of it in those terms. And the failure to do so is a major reason why so many countries have gotten themselves into such difficult situations already. They were treating this as trivial. Anybody who knew a reasonable amount about epidemiology understood the impact of a virus, which in this case, can double its infections every four to six days and understood the exponential impact that implies on how fast the cases expand, and how rapidly you could overwhelm the capacity of your emergency services to cope. We knew this was going to cause a crash like this. Another person I can mention on this front is Chris Martinson, who has been warning about this for three months. Eric Townsend has also been warning about it for several months.

    So it is not true that this can't have been anticipated. But the people who did anticipate are not in the corridors of power. And therefore, we saw children, fundamentally - people who do not understand exponential processes, making decisions about when we should close various services down, always being late, always doing it too late. And we're now in the state of panic we are in now. So we really have to compare this to the First or Second World War, and we have to have a similar approach to mobilisation in that case. That also means we have to make the stock market secondary to the need of the economy to survive the crisis and come out moderately damaged rather than fundamentally damaged as it will be if we don't take drastic actions.

    Sputnik: Donald Trump has been trying to boost the financial markets in the US, to the extent that some politicians are accusing him of overly focusing on the market. How important are markets at this time?

    Steve Keen: They're never important in their own right. They are simply, as Keynes describe them a long time ago, a gambling den. And they should never have been given the prominence they've been given in economic and political policy. However, because they're part of a gambling den and people then value their net worth on the basis of the value of the shares they have, then a fall in the value of shares can trigger corporations to go from being solvent to being insolvent.

    Electronic boards display the days loss to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. (File)
    © AP Photo / Lucas Jackson
    Dow Plummets Over 500 Points Despite US Central Bank's Promise of Economic Aid

    Most importantly, banks must maintain positive equity. And banks have large shareholdings. So if the share market collapses, the value of banks' assets can fall dramatically, while the value of their liabilities remains constant, meaning they're pushed into negative equity. Now, under conventional rules of accounting, a bank which has negative equity is bankrupt and must be shut down. Now, if that happens, of course, the payments system also collapses and then suddenly people who want to go shopping to buy bread find that they can't go shopping because their bank has gone bankrupt, even though they might be technically solvent, the individuals. Their banking payment system doesn't work anymore. We simply have to stop that from happening. Now, part of that is stopping the share price plunge, but doing it by shutting the share market down or doing it by propping up the value of shares, given who currently owns those shares, neither of those are successful strategies.

    Sputnik: You have said that ignoring debt is one of the 'great fallacies of modern economics'. What is the optimal route the US government should take in order to minimise the general impact of this pandemic? 

    Steve Keen: Well, what actually matters is not government debt but private debt. So conventional economists are obsessed about the level of government debt and ignore the level of private debt; they're completely wrong. What matters is the level of private debt and under their watch, private debt, in America's case, has grown from about 35 percent of GDP in 1945 and the beginning of what's called the 'golden age of capitalism' at the end of the Second World War to 170 percent of GDP. They've completely ignored it. That's what caused the financial crisis. That's why they didn't see it coming. People like myself that focused upon the level of private debt, did see the crisis coming in 2008. We were ignored back then and we're being ignored now.

    A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the closing bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    US Economy in Free Fall, Could Lose Up to 24% of GDP and Face Ocean of Unemployment Due to COVID-19

    Now, in reality, what we need to do is make the financial system far less fragile. And that means reducing the level of private debt across the board. And the best way to go about that is a policy I put forward about one decade ago, which I called a modern debt jubilee. And that would use the government's capacity to create money, which you can do by the combined actions of the central bank and the Treasury, to inject money into the bank accounts of all citizens on an equal per capita basis and enable them to require those who are in debt to pay their debt down, while those who are not in debt get a cash injection, which they could either spend or they could be required to buy shares with it. So it could also reduce corporate debt by requiring corporations and reduce the level of corporate debt. So these strategies I put forward a decade ago to have an impact on the aftermath of the financial crisis could be modified now to reduce the impact of the Coronavirus.

     So the government but again, create a large amount of money, inject that money on a per capita basis into people's bank accounts and then enable them to pay their mortgages and pay their rent, buy food and so on, and not starve and be forced into homelessness because of the coronavirus. If we don't do that, then that will happen. People will be forced into homelessness. They will be forced into starvation. And that means, of course, the coronavirus will spread even more effectively. So we have to use that tactic, I call it a modern jubilee now.

    We could finance it by selling a massive number of what I call corona bonds. In America's case, they could sell two trillion dollars worth of them. The financial sector would snap them up. They could be priced at zero interest. You wouldn't need to pay any interest because the alternative assets are collapsing in value right now. That money could then be used to give a cash injection of two trillion dollars into the American economy now, to enable people to pay their mortgages, pay their rent, buy food, not starve because they're unemployed as they have to be unemployed right now. And in the aftermath, we would actually have a more democratic economy.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (157)
    Tags:
    markets, coronavirus, COVID-19, economy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caricature of Russian artist Igor Smirnov at the International Cartoon Festival on Coronavirus Battle 2020 caricature contest in Iran.
    'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse