Register
01:46 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks by the Providence Regional Medical Center campus after a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a traveler from China has been the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus, in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 21, 2020

    US Faces COVID-19 Testing ‘Bottleneck,' May Have Ten Times Reported Cases - Expert

    © REUTERS / LINDSEY WASSON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107817/87/1078178776_0:383:2727:1916_1200x675_80_0_0_673621b0efc001857da7008e2c832763.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003111078532783-us-faces-covid-19-testing-bottleneck-may-have-ten-times-reported-cases---expert/

    Although the US’ response to the COVID-19 outbreak was initially slow, testing is being ramped up, Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician and vice chair of the Infectious Disease Society of America’s Global Health Committee, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Tuesday.

    “I think there’s always more that can be done. I think that things are starting to get a little bit better in terms of the testing situation. [Monday] reports from the … [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC - with 42 state public health labs reporting - [show that] approximately 8,500 tests had been done, so that’s better than the 500 labs that had been done previously. Also, currently as of yesterday morning, 78 state and local public health labs in all 50 states were up and going. Some academic centers now have labs up and going. So, we’re heading in a better direction, but there's still a lot that needs to be done,” Kuppalli told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/coronavirus-continues-to-spread-around-t
    Several US states, including California, Washington, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Maryland, have already declared states of emergency in an effort to contain the novel coronavirus. Although there are currently 959 cases of the disease in the US, a new Cedars-Sinai study reveals that by March 1, more than 9,000 people in the US may already have been infected with the deadly virus.

    Kuppalli said she expects the number of US cases will “go drastically up” as more people are tested: “I don’t think that anyone in public health disagrees that the more testing we do, the vast majority of the number of cases would go up … So, I think that we all know that testing is the bottleneck right now, and that’s really where we need to try and make some headway. We’re slowly making headway.” 

    “Everybody wants everything done yesterday, and so everybody is working on it. So, I know people working in public health are working around the clock 24/7. I think that hopefully in the next week or so, things are going to get much better and that we’re going to have a lot more positive cases,” Kuppalli explained.

    On Tuesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield told Politico that US labs may not have enough supplies to extract genetic material from potential viruses in patient samples.

    “The availability of those reagents is obviously being looked at,” he said, referring to chemicals used to get the genetic material ready for extraction. “I’m confident of the actual test that we have, but as people begin to operationalize the test, they realize there’s other things they need to do the test.”

    It may soon be necessary to move from a containment to a mitigation methodology to combat COVID-19, Kuppalli added. For instance, Italy, which has more than 10,000 cases of the virus, has asked people to stay home and get permission for essential travel. In addition, the country has imposed a ban on public gatherings.

    “Well, I definitely think that in certain aspects, in parts of the country, the horse is out of the barn, and we need to start moving from a containment aspect to a mitigation aspect. For example, where I am in California, they are very much moving toward a mitigation aspect. They’ve recommended canceling large gatherings. Actually, the county that I’m in - Santa Clara County - has said large gatherings over a certain amount of people aren’t going to be allowed, and they’re very much motivated on mitigation. And I think that’s something that we really need to start thinking about, not just in Seattle, California - in all parts of the country to try to help prevent spread of the disease,” Kuppalli explained.

    There have been major shortages of toilet paper and cleaning supplies across the US amid coronavirus fears. Redfield told Congress a couple of weeks ago that healthy Americans do not need to mass-buy some supplies, Reuters reported.

    “I think that is something that is becoming problematic, and I think that if you go out and about, and you go to stores, you’ll see that cleaning products are hard to find, and soap is hard to find, and hand sanitizer is hard to find, even online. Those are things that are becoming very difficult [to find] even in hospitals. Many hospitals are having to put their personal protective equipment under lock and key to prevent people from taking it. A colleague of mine had told me a story about people driving up to the hospital and trying to go inside and take supplies as well. These are things that are concerning and problematic, so they are definitely things that are happening,” Kuppalli explained.

    Even though the number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 118,000, the World Health Organization has yet to refer to the outbreak as a pandemic, instead opting to call it an epidemic.

    “I think one of the things that I want to drive home is that it really is semantics in the sense that an epidemic is really transmission between counties, and a pandemic would be uncontrolled transmission worldwide. One of the things they really want people to focus on is: whether or not it is an epidemic or a pandemic, we still need to push forward, and we still need to continue to do all the things that we need to do,” Kuppalli explained.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Japan to Jail, Fine Price Gougers Reselling Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Coachella Music Festival Postponed Until October Amid Coronavirus Fears
    Tokyo Olympics Could Be Delayed for One or Two Years Due to Coronavirus - Report
    UK Health Minister Tested Coronavirus Positive
    Tags:
    testing, US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), outbreak, US, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse