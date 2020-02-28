Register
00:44 GMT29 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A MiG-23 aircraft of the Syrian Air Force lands at the Hama airbase near the city of Hama, Syria's Hama Province

    ‘No Leg to Stand On’: Turkey’s Occupation of Syria’s Idlib Not Defensive, NATO Won’t Respond

    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3280
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002281078434876-no-leg-to-stand-on-turkeys-occupation-of-syrias-idlib-not-defensive-nato-wont-respond/

    The situation in northern Syria has grown more volatile since Ankara accused Russia of killing 33 Turkish troops in a Thursday airstrike outside Idlib as Turkey’s NATO allies weigh the option of intervention. An expert told Sputnik NATO involvement is unlikely, but so is Damascus letting up the assault as they try to rebuild their country.

    Amid a renewed offensive against the Turkish-allied jihadist militias occupying northern Syria, Russian and Syrian forces have struck out against targets in Idlib Governorate. On Friday, they succeeded in driving rebel forces completely out of Hama Governorate, to Idlib’s south, and have struggled for control over the M5 motorway that passes to the east of the city of Idlib.

    On Thursday, 33 Turkish troops were killed in Idlib Governorate in an airstrike, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed on Russian forces. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense has denied that it was a Russian aircraft that carried out the attack. Nonetheless, Ankara has looked to its NATO allies for assistance, and while the alliance has declined to send coordinated aid to Turkey, some members have moved to a more provocative posture.

    "The United States is engaging with our Turkish allies and reviewing options to assist Turkey against this aggression as we seek to prevent further Assad regime and Russian brutality and alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Idlib," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Friday statement.

    Moscow has also sent two missile frigates to the region from its Black Sea Fleet.

    Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Friday that it was unlikely NATO would respond to Ankara’s calls, but that Damascus would not relent in its bid to reunite the country and evict occupying Turkish forces and their proxies.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/syria-heats-up
    “It brings the situation to a new crisis level. I don’t know … if he’s [Erodgan] going to keep pushing it or not. So far, NATO has discussed the issue, Secretary-General [Jens] Stoltenberg issued a statement that - basically it’s verbal solidarity from NATO. Turkey doesn’t have a leg to stand on there. They’re in Syrian territory, they’re arming groups which even they acknowledge are terrorists, so they can’t call on NATO support under Article 5, which is self-protection, because they’re not being attacked, they’re in Syrian territory,” he said.

    Sterling described the events leading to the counterattack by Syrian government-aligned forces.

    “Just a week ago, Syria opened the M5 highway, the important highway that connects Damascus to Aleppo, and on Wednesday, the major attack was launched on an important town on that highway,” he said. “It’s actually the junction of the M5 and the M4 highway; the town is called Saraqib. The militants captured the town - so they broke the control of the government of that highway, and they killed a bunch of Syrian soldiers in the process.”

    “There’s so many conflicting forces here, and Syria is dealing with so many issues,” Sterling noted, from Israel attacking Syrian forces in the south to US forces occupying the country’s east. “But I think their priority right now is to liberate Idlib Province and get rid of the nest of terrorists that keep attacking and preventing them from rebuilding. Aleppo, of course, is the industrial capital of Syria; it’s the industrial powerhouse of Syria - or it was. They need to be able to open the highway, to get commerce flowing to Aleppo, to do rebuilding.”

    “As long as the terrorists are able to attack and seize towns and prevent the highway from opening, they’re prevented from doing that. So, their priority right now is to drive the terrorists out of Idlib Province,” Sterling told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    Sterling said the numbers circulating about civilians in the media are not credible. “Calling them an exaggeration is an understatement. The other day it was claimed there were 3 million civilians in Idlib Province; it’s nonsense. There’s 20 to 30, maybe 40,000 terrorists, and perhaps 100, or maximum 200,000 civilians, who are basically friends and families of the terrorists. The total population of Idlib Province was 1.25 million before the war began, and most of them left Idlib Province as soon as the fighting commenced.”

    “The bottom line is: Erdogan is pushing this. Within Turkey, the third-largest party, which is a major party, the People’s Democratic Party, has spoken out very strongly against this war,” he noted. “It said very clearly that the loss of these [33] Turkish soldiers is very tragic, but it’s the consequence of the Turkish invasion of Syria, which they are adamantly opposed to. Meanwhile, there’s a tremendous amount of censorship going on in Turkey as the government tries to manipulate the situation. There was a staged protest in front of the Russian embassy in Ankara, and the situation is heating up.”

    “The Syrians, at this point, are not going to back down. I think they are going to stand firm that they need to press ahead, they need to recapture Saraqib. The time is critical, it’s a dangerous time, and Erdogan’s a bit of a loose cannon, so it’s uncertain what will happen.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Situation on Turkish-Syrian Border After 33 Turkish Troops Killed in Idlib – Video
    Hundreds of Refugees Reportedly Move Towards European Borders Amid Escalation in Idlib
    NATO Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib Province - Stoltenberg
    Tags:
    Syria, Turkish soldiers, NATO, airstrike, Loud and Clear, Idlib
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse