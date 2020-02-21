Register
15:15 GMT21 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    British pounds

    Post-Brexit Budget Decisions Could Cause Tensions in the EU – UKIP Scotland Leader

    © CC BY 2.0 / Victor / British pounds
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107780/31/1077803189.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002211078372772-post-brexit-budget-decisions-could-cause-tensions-in-the-eu--ukip-scotland-leader/

    The EU is reportedly struggling to agree on the terms on its new post Brexit budget, with France and Germany, in particular, expressing concerns about paying more than their fair share of money to Brussels. The lack of UK contributions after Brexit is, of course, projected to have a severe impact on future EU projects.

    UKIP Scotland Leader Donald MacKay gave his views on whether the powers that are in Brussels will be able to find a workable solution and plug the financial gaps left by the departing Brits.

    Sputnik: How will the EU plug the gaps in its budget after Brexit?

    Donald MacKay: I think the chickens are coming home to roost. The reason why the EU don’t want Britain to leave, or don’t want Britain to leave, and are going to make it as difficult as possible, is because there is a financial deficit which they are going to have to try and make up.

    British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid leaves11 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019
    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK's Javid to Deliver 'Ambitious' Post-Brexit Budget Draft on March 11

    If they don’t; and I suspect they won’t, then actually you have the danger of other countries wanting to leave the EU, so this is a kind of crisis situation, so how will they make it up? The usual suspects France and Germany will have to put their hands in their pockets, and that will cause a degree of tensions between them.

    All of that was really predictable, because the EU has become a monster of a political institution, instead of it just being a free trading arrangement; it’s now a political unit in itself and I think the British exit is very bad news from the EU’s point of view.

    Sputnik: Could the EU reform itself in order to deter other member states from wanting to leave?

    Donald MacKay: It could reform itself, but it’s had many opportunities to do so. The problem is that when you give people power, salaries and perks; they do not wish to give up that power, so the reality is that to reform themselves, they would have to throw themselves on their sword, and they are not going to do that.

    What you really want is a trading arrangement, a common market, whereby countries trade with one another freely, with minimal restrictions, but there’s no political background, so you remain an independent sovereign state.

    The Google logo is seen at the Vivatech, a gadgets show in Paris, France, Friday, June 16, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    UK Google Users to Lose EU Data Protections as Brexit Sees Relocation of Accounts to the US - Report

    The EU are not interested in that, and never have been, even going back to its very origins in the 1950s they were never interested in that, they want to create as they have done, a separate political unit which thankfully the UK is now free from.

    Sputnik: Is a no-deal Brexit now inevitable?

    Donald MacKay: I still think the UK will end up leaving the EU under WTO rules. I know there are various options, at least in theory, but the idea that the EU will give Britain a favourable trade deal, to basically trade with other economic blocs in the world, and also the EU on favourable terms, is a fantasy.

    If they were to do that; then surely France, Germany, Spain, Italy and other countries would want to do the same thing, so they have to make it difficult, and therefore I think the end result will be WTO rules, and I look forward to it.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    tensions, budget, trade deal, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse