Register
05:42 GMT +318 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Soldiers and journalists stand near a crater caused by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

    ‘Sigh of Relief’: By Averting US Deaths, Iran Strike Dodged ‘Major Conflict’ Escalation

    © AP Photo / Ali Abdul Hassan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    117
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107802/44/1078024486.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001181078065994-sigh-of-relief-by-averting-us-deaths-iran-strike-dodged-major-conflict-escalation/

    The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that 11 US troops sustained injuries in the Iranian strikes last week against military bases housing US troops in Iraq. Had there been American deaths, the US may have become embroiled in a dangerous and catastrophic war with Iran, retired United States Army Colonel Ann Wright told Sputnik.

    In a statement to reporters, Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesperson for US Central Command, said that the service members from the al-Asad airbase in Iraq were being “treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed” in Germany and Kuwait.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/pentagon-admits-that-11-us-soldiers-inju

    "As a standard procedure, all personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate are transported to a higher level of care,” Urban added.

    According to Wright, who also formerly worked as a US State Department official in Afghanistan, concussions and other traumatic brain injuries are often a risk for members of the military.

    “Concussions give you traumatic brain injuries, and it’s one of the most common injuries that US service men and women suffer from these days, between IEDs [improvised explosive devices] that are blowing up vehicles or just being around big explosions,” she noted.

    “Apparently on the air base that these folks were on, with the Iranian missiles coming in, some of them landed close enough that according to one report that I saw … drone operators that were trying to get their drones up before the missiles came in … were knocked to the ground by the force of the explosions of the missiles, and that would definitely give you a concussion, otherwise known as traumatic brain injury,” Wright told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker on Friday.

    In his address to the nation last week, US President Donald Trump said that no US military personnel were hurt in the January 8 Iranian missile attack. He also didn’t promise any military action against Iran but emphasized that the US Armed Forces possess "big and accurate" missiles.

    “I can imagine that the military commanders on that base really breathed a sigh of relief that indeed the Iranians had targeted areas of the air base that did not cause death of people,” Wright said. 

    “Generally, the US military classifies even injuries as part of casualties, and they specifically say whether the casualty was a death. But I can imagine the US commander said, ‘Oh, thank goodness.’ Because if the missiles had landed in populated areas as a direct response [from Iran] saying, ‘We are going to kill Americans like you killed our general,’ then it would have been a wholly different outcome, I think. And I think the generals themselves in the Pentagon were counseling Trump very, very strongly saying: ‘They purposefully did not target us for death. Let’s just leave it at that,” Wright added.

    “The Iranians do have proxy sources throughout the region. It is their neighborhood, and they certainly have liaisons with lots of groups that could certainly do lots of harm at any moment to senior-level as well as junior-level US government employees, whether they be military or diplomatic people,” Wright told Sputnik.

    Wright noted that on January 25, antiwar activists have planned an International Day of Protest against a potential US war against Iran.

    “It’s very important that we as citizens come out on January 25,” she said. “No way in the world should there ever be a war on Iran. Iran has 80 million people. It is a strong, strong country and a strong military.” The former US diplomat noted that such a war would be “a major conflict with hundreds of thousands of people being killed, and you can expect a lot of American casualties if the US decides to attack Iran. So we need to be on the streets saying ‘no war on Iran.’”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Eleven US Servicemen Injured in Iran Missile Response to Soleimani Assassination
    US Special Representative Holds Press Briefing on Situation in Iran - Video
    Trump Warns Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei to Be 'Careful With His Words'
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, War, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse