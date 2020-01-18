Register
09:54 GMT +318 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Dollars

    Is BRICS Dodging US Dollar?

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107034/47/1070344712.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001181078063530-brics-dodging-us-dollar/

    During the last association summit, BRICS countries supported the idea of introducing a single payment system, an alternative to SWIFT, for the subsequent implementation of payments in national currencies.

    In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Natalia Stapran said that China was looking with keen interest at settlements in national currencies with its BRICS partners.

    The weight of the BRICS countries in world trade has increased significantly. In 15 years, the volume of corporate transactions in the countries of the association has increased 15 times, from $26.5 billion to $388 billion. BRICS account for more than 17% of the international trade volume and more than 20% of global foreign direct investment.

    At the same time, the share of settlements between countries in dollars has been decreasing. According to RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, in Russia, for instance, the dollar’s share in foreign trade settlements has decreased from 92% to 50% in five years, while the rouble’s has grown from 3% to 14%.

    Staff worker stands behinds national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags ahead of a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Wu Hong
    'Geriatric' Western Powers Don’t Want to Give Up Their Influence in the World - Russian BRICS Expert
    Under such circumstances, BRICS countries are thinking about introducing their own payment system, an alternative to SWIFT, which would serve settlements in national currencies. The existing procedure of foreign trade settlements via SWIFT is of concern to many: since SWIFT is controlled by the US, the system can be used as an instrument of political pressure. For example, the United States has already disconnected Iran from SWIFT, which has caused a drop in GDP and exports, higher inflation, and devaluation of the national currency.

    Washington periodically threatens to disconnect Russia from SWIFT as well. China was in no hurry for some time with de-dollarisation and transitioning to alternative payment systems. However, the trade conflict with the US has shown that it is very risky to rely on the US financial infrastructure, Director of the Department for Multilateral Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Economic Development Natalia Stapran said:

    “Initiatives such as settlements in national currencies should contribute to trade facilitation. This issue is being actively discussed, but it is not always easy with China. I can see why the Chinese are in no hurry: because they did not really need it. After all, settlements in national currencies are a tool for overcoming sanctions restrictions. As soon as the Chinese felt that this could affect them, when it hinders transactions – they do not think about volumes and turnover, and have shown great interest”, the Russian expert said.

    However, China’s own national payment system appeared back in 2015. It is called the CIPS International Payment System. Currently, more than 20 local and foreign banks are connected to it. The system allows making direct cross-border payments in RMB. It is not necessary to open correspondent accounts (often called nostro or vostro accounts – ed. note Sputnik). This reduces costs and transaction time. Russia has a similar solution – System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS). Recently it was reported that India is working on a similar system.

    Since the BRICS countries already have experience with their own payment systems, at the last summit in Brazil it was proposed to unite efforts and create a single, alternative mechanism for mutual settlements, Director of the Department for International Financial Relations of the Ministry of Finance of Russia Andrey Bokarev told Sputnik at the Gaidar Forum.

    “Our Brazilian colleagues proposed the idea last year in the form of creating a BRICS cross-border payment system. The idea was to minimise the involvement of mechanisms related to the opening of correspondent accounts of our commercial banks and to make the most of the opportunities offered by the national central banks of our countries for such transactions”, Bokarev explained.

    “The topic deserves the utmost attention, and I can’t say that we don’t hear enough involved remarks from any of the participants. Another issue is that the topic is not a simple one and requires a whole range of solutions”, he continued.

    Assessing the capacity of each national stakeholder, Russia’s International Financial Relations Department Director Andrey Bokarev continued:

    “Needless to say, such an issue cannot be solved solely employing efforts or on the initiative of national regulators. There must also be movement from below and interest on the part of the participants themselves. First of all, these are banks and companies in our countries. And there must be a clear demand and interest in creating such systems. Otherwise, it will be a mechanism that will be in little demand”, Bokarev said.

    According to the government official, now there is a search for frameworks that are mutually acceptable to all member countries of the BRICS association, which will allow for the formation of a system of settlements.

    “From the perspective of the Russian side, one of the first steps could be the creation of a system for the transfer of messages on financial transactions, a SWIFT analogue. Such a system is already used in settlements in Russia and with some of our counteragents. And we are thinking about extending that scheme to all five member states. Next, we will talk about the implementation of all other components of mutual settlements”, he concluded.

    According to the Russian Finance Ministry official, the more convenient the SWIFT-alternative settlements systems are, the greater the demand for them among market participants will be. The growth of trade volume is not enough for this; you also need a user-friendly interface. On the bilateral level, the work is progressing.

    BRICS Leaders at the 11th Bloc's Summit in Brazil
    © AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
    Agricultural Sphere of BRICS Cooperation: Achievements of Russia and Brazil
    Back in autumn, it was reported that Russia and China could connect two of their national systems for mutual settlements, bypassing SWIFT. Two systems can be connected via network gateways – hardware and software complexes – for payments between Russian organisations and their counterparts in China. The network gateways would recode payment messages from one payment system format to another. In this way, both parties would operate on a platform that is convenient for them without any difficulties. However, nothing prevents the system from being aligned with other BRICS participants.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    payment, currency, SWIFT, US dollar, BRICS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse