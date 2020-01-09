Register
11:15 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The flag of Israel

    Israel's 'Russians' Care About Secularism and Security as Elections Season Looms

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107798/65/1077986532.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001091077986384-israels-russians-care-about-secularism-and-security-as-elections-season-looms/

    For Israel’s Russian-speaking community, which makes up some 20 percent of the country’s total population, the upcoming elections are an opportunity to raise their voice against the religious coercion and security threats challenging the country's stability.

    When Israel's Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef called immigrants from the former USSR "total gentiles" who "go to church every week" and who "were brought to the Jewish state to decrease the influence of the Orthodox community", he didn't think that his words would stir up such a hornet's nest.

    Lieberman to the rescue

    While many took to social media platforms to vent their anger at the comments, others vowed they would settle the score at polling stations in early March.

    "My entire family will be voting for Avigdor Lieberman's party Yisrael Beitenu as I like his political agenda, which cares for the needs of the Russian-speaking community", said Andrey Goldberg, a resident of Haifa in northern Israel, who immigrated to the country from Russia some eight years ago.

    The predominately secular Russian-speaking community of Israel, which makes up about twenty percent of the total population, holds the Orthodox parties that together with Netanyahu's Likud garnered 55 seats in the last round of elections responsible for the religious coercion in the Jewish state.

    This is expressed not only in that Israel has no public transport on Shabbat, considered holy for Jews, but also in the fact that matters like marriage, burial, and divorce are controlled by the country's main religious institution, the rabbinical court. 

    The practical meaning of this is that many Russian speakers, considered not Jewish enough by the rabbinical court cannot marry in Israel. Nor can they be buried in the same cemeteries as other Jews.

    For many Russian speakers, who feel they are Jewish enough to pay Israel's taxes, serve in the military, and die for the country, this is a red line.

    "Lieberman is probably the only politician who can defend our rights and withstand the pressure and demands of the religious groups", Goldberg added.

    Lieberman, who filled key ministerial positions in the Israeli government, including heading the ministries of foreign affairs and later defence, promised voters he would work towards minimising the influence of the religious parties. This includes making changes to existing legislation banning the opening of grocery stores on Shabbat and voting in favour of a draft law that would make the Orthodox serve in the army, something that they strongly object to. 

    Not Everything is Bright

    Lieberman is also known for a number of scandals surrounding him and for his political inconsistency. 

    Since 1996, when Benjamin Netanyahu was first elected to the premiership, Lieberman worked side-by-side with the Orthodox promoting laws that served them. These included maintaining and even increasing budgets that went to Orthodox communities (at the expense of the country's other needs) and opting for Orthodox (not liberal) rabbis to head Israel's various councils.

    Goldberg dismissed those allegations. "He is a talented politician who has proven himself and has kept his word. So I am not deterred by reports [of him being corrupt or inconsistent]. There is no solid evidence that links him to any wrong-doing".

    Looking for change

    But Ronny Sternbach, a resident of Tel Aviv, who was born in Israel to Russian-speaking immigrants, doubts Lieberman's consistency.

    "Even though he does seem to cater to the Russian-speaking community, I am not going to vote for him. Firstly, he is too radical for my taste and, secondly, he is too unpredictable".

    Right-wing circles close to Netanyahu often accuse Lieberman of "treason", after the former defence minister refused to join the hawkish Netanyahu government in April, dragging the country into another general vote in September.

    Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman
    © East News / AP/FOTOLINK
    Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman

    Now, says Sternbach, if Lieberman suspects that his policy of lashing out at Netanyahu doesn't work, he can backtrack on it, enabling the premier to form a government.

    And this is something Sternbach wants to avoid at all costs. "I am going to vote for former chief of staff Benny Gantz and his Blue and White party, primarily as I want to get rid of Netanyahu and his corruption". 

    The premier is now being investigated in a number of graft probes that include buying positive press and accepting illegal gifts, allegations that Netanyahu denies. Because of his legal battles the premier is projected to lose more seats in the upcoming March elections.

    According Israeli newspaper Maariv, Netanyahu's Likud is set to get 30 seats (in the 120-seat parliament), six seats behind the Blue and White, the country's biggest party.

    Sternbach understands the reason behind their success. "Apart from the desire to change the current government, the Blue and White also offers the separation of religion from state, something that I strongly support, and a solution to Israel's security threats".

    In the south, the Jewish state is facing the threat of Hamas militants who have been challenging the country's security since the early 2000s, in the north it is Hezbollah, the Shiite militia linked to Iran, that causes a major concern.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Avigdor Lieberman (L), the head of hardline nationalist party Yisrael Beitenu, are seen during a ceremony in which they signed a coalition agreement on May 25, 2016 at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.
    © AFP 2019 / Menanhem Kahana
    Israel's Ex-Defence Minister Aide: Motivated by Vendetta, Lieberman Wants Netanyahu Out
    Goldberg agreed that national security is the country's top priority. But to solve this issue, he wants Lieberman to take over the defence ministry. However, unlike in 2016, when he first assumed office, he needs to have broader responsibilities.

    "In the past Lieberman had zero influence as Netanyahu was calling the shots. It has to change now. Only then we will be able to resolve the current situation and rebuild our deterrence".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Avigdor Liberman, Benjamin Netanyahu, Russians, Russia, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse