Register
08:10 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish stream

    Launch of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Expands Energy Horizons in Europe, Strengthens Ties, Pundits Say

    © Photo : turkstream.info
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106502/87/1065028736.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001091077985380-launch-of-turkstream-gas-pipeline-expands-energy-horizons-in-europe-strengthens-ties-experts-say/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A long-awaited launch of the joint Russian-Turkish gas pipeline project, TurkStream, promises new energy prospects not only for the European Union but for the entire region, offering diversified gas supply options and a growing market, as well as enhanced cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, experts said on Wednesday.

    The inauguration ceremony of the project's launch was held in Istanbul earlier in the day in the presence of Turkish and Russian presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, along with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

    The decision to construct such a pipeline was made after Russia announced that it was scrapping the South Stream gas pipeline project because of the European Union’s non-constructive position.

    The South Stream pipeline was to run along the bottom of the Black Sea from the Anapa region to the Bulgarian port of Varna and further across Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary.

    © Photo : POOL
    Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds One-on-One Metting With Turkish Counterpart Recep Erdogan

    On December 1, 2014, Russia’s Gazprom and Turkish Botas Petroleum Pipeline Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on building the pipeline.

    The TurkStream project consists of two lines, each capable of transporting 15.75 billion cubic meters (556 billion cubic feet) a year, with its first leg delivering gas to Turkish consumers and the second to Southern and Southeast Europe.

    Ralf Dickel, a senior visiting research fellow at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies, said that in his point of view, the significance of the TurkStream lied in the diversification of Gazprom's energy supply routes to Europe and not just through Ukraine.

    "Given that the transit contract with Ukraine has been prolonged by five years, this does not seem to have an immediate effect, also in view of the delays in the downstream prolongation of TurkStream through Bulgaria. In the medium term, Turkstream offers more options to southeast Europe and pending a connection to Italy," Dickel said.

    Huseyin Bagci, a professor of international relations at the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, in his comments called TurkStream one of the most important projects both for Turkey and Southern Europe as well as one of the best examples of cooperation between Ankara and Moscow.

    As for the chances of Turkey becoming a regional energy hub, Dickel said he doubted its potential of becoming one.

    "I am critical because you would need a flexible market and risible storage capacity, which I do not see for the time being in Turkey," the expert said.

    Abdullah Bozkurt, president of the Stockholm Centre for Freedom said that the TurkStream helps Turkey as a transiting country to earn some money on the deal in the meantime.

    "The TurkStream strengthens Russia's hand and solidifies its position as a supplier in the European market and helps Turkey as a transiting country to earn some money on the deal in the meantime. Through an increased presence in south-eastern Europe’s energy market, Russia has also expanded its political clout in the region where NATO has been trying to woo countries through membership and partnership projects and build alliances against Russia," the expert said.

    "It is also worth to note that the Black Sea - where Russia and Turkey have so far tried to manage dominance on the sea on a relatively balanced level while the US-led NATO bloc of countries has been pushing for an increased alliance-wide presence there – becomes a strategically more important place now," Bozkurt added.

    According to Dickel, TurkStream will add to the supply options for southeast Europe and will serve to develop the market for the entire region.

    "As for Turkey, I believe they are well supplied with gas for some time to come. The stop of transit volumes might have some implications on gas supply within the south of Ukraine, e.g. to Odesa [a port city in southern Ukraine]," Dickel added.

    When asked about the possible implications of US sanctions, following US President Donald Trump's $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which proposes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, Bagci expressed full assurance that nothing would complicate the project's operation.

    The Russian and Turkish presidents have been working on boosting bilateral trade since the 2010s. Despite occasional setbacks, such as the downing of a Russian Su-24 fighter jet in 2015, which cooled relations between Moscow and Ankara for a while, the sides continue moving in a positive direction.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline - Video
    Vladimir Putin Held One-on-One Meeting With Erdogan Before TurkStream Launch - Photo
    Greece, N.Macedonia Started Receiving Russian Gas Via TurkStream on Jan 1 – Bulgartransgaz
    Tags:
    Turkey, Russia, Gazprom, gas pipeline, TurkStream
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse