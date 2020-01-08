Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline - Video

Russia and Turkey signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the building of the TurkStream pipeline in 2014 after Russia scrapped its previous South Stream gas pipeline project because of the European Union’s non-constructive position.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are launching the TurkStream natural gas pipeline that will deliver Russian gas through Turkey to customers in Southern and Southeast Europe across the Black Sea.

The two have also held talks in Istanbul to discuss bilateral relations as well as several international issues.

