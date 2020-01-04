Register
15:11 GMT +304 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian demonstrators hold up mobile phones showing the picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest against the assassination of Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of the UN office in Tehran, Iran, 3 January 2020.

    Iran Can Adversely Impact the US Economy and Bleed Some of Its Regional Military Assets - Professor

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed in US Airstrike in Baghdad (46)
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107793/59/1077935932.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001041077939184-iran-can-adversely-impact-the-us-economy-and-bleed-some-of-its-regional-military-assets---professor/

    On Friday, the US conducted an airstrike in Baghdad that was green-lighted by President Trump, but was not authorised by Congress. The attack left several people dead, including prominent Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Tehran has strongly condemned the US move, vowing a crushing retaliation.

    US Democrats are likely to use Trump's unilateral move to exemplify his authoritarianism, while Trump's own party will use it to highlight his stalwart leadership, according to Stephen Nagy, Senior Associate Professor at Department of Politics and International Studies at International Christian University (ICU) in Tokyo, Japan.

    Sputnik: It has been reported that Trump did not inform Congress about the airstrike in Baghdad. How do you think this step will affect his relationship with Congress, in particular, the democratic majority in the House of Representatives?

    Stephen Nagy: The Trump administration continues to be unorthodox in all aspects of governance including NOT communicating to the Congress about the airstrike in Bagdad.  This is in contrast to previous administrations such as the Obama administration that made strong efforts to have a bipartisan approach to foreign policy. This was exemplified by having Republican Congress knowledge oft he Osama Bin Laden raid.

    Not informing the Congress is a symptom of the broader dysfunction and division within the US political system that will make it more and more difficult to find areas of policy convergence. I suspect, the Democrats will use the event to highlight President Trump's authoritarian tendencies and the GOP to use the event to highlight his stalwart leadership. Both are mischaracterisations for political purposes.    

    Sputnik: How much do you think these events could divert public attention from the current impeachment hearings?

    Stephen Nagy: The impeachment process had an expiry date as it was unlikely that the Senate would support the Congresses' decision. 

    Notwithstanding, the assassination of the Iranian General has sucked all the oxygen out of the impeachment process by distracting the media and march for impeachment. Further distraction in the coming weeks and months will be the "phase one " trade deal with China and likely fiery rhetoric vis-a-vis the DPRK. 

    Sputnik: During his presidency, Trump promised the end of “endless wars” and a withdrawal of troops from the Middle East. How will rising tensions with Iran affect the presence of the US military in the region?

    Stephen Nagy: Electoral promises and the reality of governing are always vastly different. A precipitous removal of US forces in the Middle East would either be filled by other forces such as Russia and or China or we would see sectarian clashes between the Sunnis and Shiites, both options would reduce US influence in the region and likely result in more instability manifested in violence, increased energy costs and possibility and disruption in oil shipments which would have global repercussions.  

    Rising tensions will result in an increased number of special forces operations by the US in the region and likely retaliatory strikes against US assets and friends in the region. Unless there is a major strike by  Iran, I do not foresee and Iraq style invasion on the table whatsoever.   

    Sputnik: In your opinion, how far will the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran go?

    Stephen Nagy: The Trump administration will need to be cautious about the escalation of tensions with Iran as it could leave the US open to other states, namely North Korea, China and Russia to see the escalation as a strategic window of opportunity to further press their national interests while the US is distracted with Iran. With that in mind, I think that the US will seek to limit the escalation to draw clear boundaries as to what is acceptable and unacceptable behaviour towards each other. At the same time, the assassination of the Iranian General is a very strong message to Iran but also North Korea that the Trump administration has the capability and willingness to do a decapitation strike against them if bilateral negotiations do not start to make progress.

    Sputnik: What could be Iran’s response be in this situation and how soon can it be expected?

    Stephen Nagy: Iran will make a calculated retaliatory strike against the US and or its assets in the region to inflict pain on the US. The most effective way to do this is not through terrorism in the US but through disrupting oil shipments which will impact the US economy negatively. It can also further dilute US diplomatic and military assets in the region through supporting anti-US rebel groups in Syria, Iraq, Palestine and the region in general. While not singly painful, a coordinated, region-wide escalation in anti-American violence in addition to fomenting instability in the Gulf so that oil prices rise, Iran can negatively affect the US economy and bleed some of its military resources in the region.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed in US Airstrike in Baghdad (46)
    Tags:
    retaliation, airstrike, Qasem Soleimani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse