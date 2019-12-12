Register
12:12 GMT +312 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Agriculture in Israel

    Israeli Farmer: EU Decision to Label Local Products Won't Break our Spirit

    © CC BY 2.5 / אורן פלס / Agriculture in Israel
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107755/02/1077550291.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912121077550271-israeli-farmer-eu-decision-to-label-local-products-wont-break-our-spirit/

    It has been a month since the European Court of Justice ruled that EU countries must identify products made in Israeli settlements of the West Bank and the Golan Heights on their labels so that consumers could make "informed choices" when shopping - a move that has been met with enthusiasm by the various pro-Palestinian groups.

    As the resolution spread waves of panic among Israeli politicians who called the move discriminatory and reminiscent of the Nazi times, Noam Weisler, an Israeli farmer from the Jordan Valley - that makes up some 30 per cent of the West Bank - and a chairman of the region's agricultural committee, says the financial impact of the move has not been felt yet.

    "We feel no immediate effect on our sales," he said in a phone interview, admitting that it's a matter of time before Israeli farmers feel the losses to their pockets.

    Déjà Vu

    Israel has been in this situation before. In 2009 the UK started marking Israeli products in an attempt to let its customers make informed decisions, with Denmark and Belgium followed suit in 2013 and 2014 respectively. A major blow came in 2015 when the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in support of labelling Israeli produce, a decision binding the 27 member states.

    Now, however, the decision has been taken to a whole new level. "Courts are not supposed to make political decisions, but that's exactly what the European court did. It took a purely political stance, supporting the BDS and scrapping all principles of justice or fair competition," Weisler complained, adding that he felt the EU was now targeting all Israeli citizens, regardless of whether they live in settlements or not. 

    This is the reason why Weisler and many other Israeli farmers, started looking for different solutions, developing ties with other markets, including Russia.

    "90 per cent of our peppers go to Russia, which is not part of the EU. With other products, we are still largely dependent on the European market, and as such, the decision will most probably decrease our ability to market our produce," he explained. 

    In 2018, Israel's exports to Russia stood at more than $675 million with 24 per cent of those, edible products. In comparison, in the first half of 2018, Israeli exports to the EU accounted for $8.1 billion, or 33 per cent of total exports. While it is not clear the degree to which the EU engages with trade with Jewish settlements, estimates are that they only make up one per cent of the total turnover.

    A Losing Game

    Israeli farmers are not the sole losers in this situation. Palestinian workers will suffer, as well. "What BDS groups - that claim to fight for the rights of the Palestinians - fail to understand is that instead of hurting Israel, they end up hurting the Palestinians they represent, simply because we employ Palestinian workers," explained Weisler.

    According to the Palestinian Ministry of Labour, 60 per cent of the Jordan Valley workforce is employed in agriculture in Israeli settlements. 

    "In high season, we are talking about 15 thousand employees that support entire families. If we lose our jobs, they will too, and this will inevitably push them into a severe poverty cycle," he added. 

    We Won't Stop

    But hardships don't stop Weisler. "We fight [such discriminatory decisions] and the BDS through public diplomacy, and by explaining that the financial peace that we created here is beneficial for all. But, most importantly, we will continue to work the land and produce the best quality products, making them irresistible to consumers," he concluded.

    The EU has never recognized the West Bank and the Golan Heights, captured from Jordan and Syria respectively during the 1967 war, as part of Israel. Today, the population of the West Bank stands at 3.2 million people - the majority of which are Palestinians. The situation in the Golan Heights is similar. Out of 40 thousand people living there, less than half are Jewish.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    EU, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse