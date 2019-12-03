Register
15:01 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a meeting of the right-wing bloc at the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem on November 20, 2019.

    Israeli Politicians Are All the Same, Peace Not Their Top Priority - Palestinian Political Expert

    © AFP 2019 / GALI TIBBON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/20/1077472075.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912031077472115-israeli-politicians-are-all-the-same-peace-not-their-top-priority---palestinian-political-expert/

    Even if Benjamin Netanyahu leaves Israel's political arena, peace is nowhere near, believes a Palestinian expert. Not only because Israel hasn't produced a visionary but also because Palestinians are too mired into their own political mess that they cannot concentrate on solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has 30 days to ask for immunity from the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, that would protect him from facing a trial.

    The premier is accused of accepting illegal gifts from a rich donor and buying himself positive press in exchange for tax evasion - allegations that Netanyahu denies.

    No Alternative

    But Hani al-Masri, a director-general of Masarat, the Palestinian Center for Policy Research and Strategic Studies based in Ramallah, says Netanyahu's potential trial is not a reason to celebrate.

    "Netanyahu is a dangerous and an extreme man but he won't leave without a battle. He is strong in the Likud and even plans to run in the next round of the general vote," he said over the phone, referring to the elections that can take place as early as in February 2020.

    Yet, al-Masri, who's been following Israeli politics for years, believes that another round of elections will not lead to progress in the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process, simply because Israel's current political map doesn't have a leader who would seek peace and who would want to make a difference.

    "Gantz might be better than Netanyahu but he doesn't present an alternative. In fact, the two share the same views and have the same policies. Both plan to annex Palestinian territories," he said, referring to Netanyahu's pre-election promise to annex the Jordan Valley, a move that Gantz supported.

    Other politicians, including those belonging to Meretz - considered a left-wing party in the Israeli political landscape - cannot be partners for peace either, thinks the pundit.

    "Meretz have merged with Ehud Barak and he is not exactly known for his peace efforts," said al-Masri.

    Barak, one of Israel's most decorated commanders, is mostly remembered for his role in Israel's Operation Cast Lead of 2008 when he - as the minister of defence - was responsible for the killing of more than a thousand Palestinians in Gaza, many of whom were civilians.

    In 2010 he was held responsible for Israel's attack on a group of international human rights activists heading to Gaza on board of a flotilla that aimed at breaking Israel's blockade of the Hamas-controlled enclave.

    Call for Unity

    Therefore, al-Masri thinks that the Palestinians have nobody to count on but themselves. 

    "Our military resistance failed to achieve the goal of establishing a Palestinian state. The balance of power is not on the Palestinian side so there is no point in confronting Israel militarily. Diplomatic efforts have been futile too. That's why we need to reconsider our strategy and take a different path," said the expert.

    This new path, believes al-Masri, will include a boycott of Israel, international pressure and various propaganda tools that would help to explain Palestinian stance to the international audience.

    But before the Palestinians can start taking those steps, al-Masri thinks they should first overcome their inner split.

    "Firstly, Fatah and Hamas need to realize that they don't have a majority to govern alone, so they need each other to stay afloat. And secondly, the annexation of the Jordan Valley is not just a problem of the Palestinians living in the West Bank - it is a national tragedy. Israel's siege of Gaza is not solely an issue for Gazans - it is a major headache for all the Palestinians. That's why we need this unity to put pressure on Israel and the international community to recognize our cause," he stressed.

    Despite the hardships, al-Masri remains optimistic. "Unity is not an option, it is a necessity. As for Israelis, they need a change too and I am sure that eventually they will elect a leader, who will want to achieve peace with the Palestinians. But it won't happen overnight. It will take years to achieve". 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Gaza Strip, Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse