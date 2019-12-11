Register
04:16 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a meeting in the United States

    Lavrov Aims to Inject ‘Some Amount of Reason’ into Trump’s Syria, Missile Treaty Policies

    © Sputnik / ТАСС/POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107753/58/1077535890.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912111077537275-lavrov-aims-to-inject-some-amount-of-reason-into-trumps-syria-missile-treaty-policies/

    As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pays a visit to Washington, it seems Turkey may get a pass for resettling Syrian refugees on Kurdish land due to Ankara’s geopolitical value. However, the fates of Syria’s Idlib and the many US-Russia arms control treaties still hang in the balance, a security analyst told Sputnik.

    The US and Russia may ignore Turkey’s efforts to resettle Syrian refugees in northeastern Syria due to Ankara’s geopolitical position, and the US appears reluctant to renew its New START treaty with Russia, international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda told Radio Sputnik, commenting on Tuesday’s meeting between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/lavrov-and-pompeo-met-here-is-what-they-
    “There’s a broad array of issues that they are talking. I’m certain that Syria is going to come into this as Russia moves into vacated positions in Syria where the US has basically pulled their military occupation south and is still sitting on Syria's oil fields, which Russia regards as a blatant aggression and violation of international law,” Sleboda told By Any Means Necessary cohosts Sean Blackmon and Jacqueline Luqman.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his plans on Monday to resettle about a million Syrian refugees in northern Syria in an area where Ankara conducted a military incursion back in October against the Kurdish YPG militia. Through the incursion, Turkey took control of a 75-mile long and 18-mile wide piece of land stretching between the cities of Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad. Turkey has previously said that it plans to settle around 2 million Syrian refugees in a 275-mile “safe zone” in northeastern Syria and has called on NATO allies to help financially with the resettlement efforts.

    “This is a big deal. This is absolutely a land grab by Turkey, which intends to form a loyal protectorate on Syrian soil along the entire length of the border. They intend to basically ethnically cleanse this area of what is a great deal of native Kurdish population and resettle Syrian refugees and - it must be said - the families of jihadists around the world that have fought in the conflict,” Sleboda said, also noting that “both Russia and the US are wary about permanently alienating Turkey because of its important geopolitical position - both for resolving the conflict in Syria as well as for greater control of the Middle East.”

    Lavrov told reporters later Tuesday that although militant Jabhat al-Nusra, better known as Al-Qaeda in Syria, had seized control over the Idlib de-escalation zone, “the final result of the development of the situation should be complete liberation of this zone from terrorists and restoration of the legitimate government’s control over this entire territory.” Al-Nusra has since become part of the coalition calling itself Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

    Lavrov and Pompeo also discussed the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which is set to expire in 2021. New START, signed in 2010 by the US and Russia, is the successor to the Cold War-era START I and 2002’s Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty.

    Under these treaties, the US and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics - and later the Russian Federation - agreed to reduce and limit strategic offensive arms. The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Russia's position during the Tuesday meeting that it is prepared to extend New START and that Russia will refrain from deploying intermediate-range missiles as long as the US reciprocates.

    “There's a great deal of both military and political deconfliction that needs to go on in Syria, with the two most militarily powerful countries in the world in a contested situation in such a tight space. But also the New START treaty is going to expire in 2021, which is the granddaddy of the Cold War strategic stability architecture that limits missiles and warheads on both sides. Russia has stated that they are ready to just renew the contract as-is. The US has given no indication so far that it is interested in renewing New START at all, which is kind of scary,” Sleboda said. 

    “Hopefully they will be discussing this, and Lavrov will be able to provide some amount of reason to a Trump administration that seems absolutely allergic to any kind of international treaties that they view as hobbling or restraining US power in the world,” he explained.

    The US formally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) Treaty on August 2, citing alleged Russian violations as an excuse, along with the reluctance of other countries, including China, to join the deal. The Cold War-era treaty was signed by the US and Soviet Union in 1987, banning all short-medium-range (310-620 miles) and intermediate-range (620-3,420 miles) ground-launched missiles.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says Russia Expects Zelensky to Stop War in Southeastern Ukraine
    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and US Secretary of State Pompeo Meet in US Capital - Video
    “War, Peace and Cheese” – Italy’s Top Diplomat Brings Up Parmesan Embargo at Rome Talks with Lavrov
    Lavrov-Pompeo Meeting: Arms Control, Trade and Domestic Affairs
    Trump in Talks With Russian FM Lavrov Calls for Including China in Global Arms Control Agreements
    Tags:
    resettlement, Syria, INF Treaty, United States, Mike Pompeo, Sergei Lavrov
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse