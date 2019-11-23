Register
02:50 GMT +323 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FBI Emblem, J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building

    Liberal Media Reluctantly Report on Lying FBI Lawyer Amid ‘Dueling’ Impeachment, Durham Probes

    © Flickr/ Cliff
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Although CNN and the Washington Post reported on the story of an FBI lawyer being investigated for “altering” a document related to Russiagate surveillance requests, their attempts to downplay the story tell their own tale of the “dueling investigations” in Washington: the Democrats’ impeachment probe and the Russiagate origins probe.

    A former FBI lawyer is being investigated for having possibly substantially altered a key document in the FBI’s application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court seeking a warrant to surveil Donald Trump adviser Carter Page in 2016, according to the twin stories run by the Post and CNN on Friday.

    The decision to spy on members of Trump’s election team - adviser George Papadopoulos soon followed - signaled the beginning of the Russiagate probe into whether or not Trump and his team were being helped or directed by Moscow. When the Mueller report confirmed no such collusion existed when it was published this past spring, Attorney General William Barr began a counter-probe, seeking answers as to why the Russiagate probe went forward, despite there being no evidence at all to support it.

    Serious blows have already been dealt to the credibility of the FISA application to spy on Page and the rest, but Friday’s report could be the first thread of an even greater unraveling still to come when the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report on Russiagate’s origins gets published on December 9, Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Friday. Friday’s revelation was a leak from the report.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/fbi-s-crimes-in-2016-russia-collusion-in
    “I think the timing is very important. It came on the very last day of the public hearings into the Democrats’ attempt to impeach Trump,” Lauria told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. “I’ve not been the only one to say that that impeachment was an offensive move ... by the Democrats to try to blunt what might come out of the IG report at the DoJ and the [US Attorney John] Durham investigation into the origins of Russiagate.”

    “Whoever leaked this was very smart to leak it to CNN and the Washington Post and not to Fox, for example, or Judicial Watch, or some right-wing group, because then everybody would just dismiss it.”

    “So, you’re at CNN and the Washington Post, and you’ve been pushing this Russiagate story for two and a half years, you went out on a limb, you’ve been embarrassed - although you tried to deny it - and now you get this story: what are you going to do? You're obviously very reluctant to publish this, but you cannot suppress this news. So, you have to put it out there, and both CNN and the Washington Post did put it out there in a way, as you said, Brian, to try to minimize this thing,” he continued.

    “Now the Post, in fact, removed a paragraph from their first edition, and that initial paragraph said that this lawyer was someone who worked underneath Peter Strzok,” Lauria noted. “Peter Strzok, is of course, crucial to all of this, Strzok being the one who was involved in almost every aspect of this thing, from Hillary Clinton’s email investigation to working on the Mueller team, and then had to be removed when these texts first came out a year or two ago. And, of course, he was very, very anti-Trump … he was clearly politically biased, to the point where Mueller had to remove him from the Mueller investigation into Russiagate. So if this lawyer worked for Strzok, it’s significant.”

    Lauria noted the Post initially reported this, but it was later removed. A postscript at the bottom of the article now states, “An earlier version of this story stated erroneously that the FBI employee suspected of altering a document worked beneath former Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok. The employee was a low-level lawyer in the Office of General Counsel and did not report to the deputy assistant director.”

    “That’s instructive. And CNN, of course, their coverage starts with the fact that the FBI lawyer is under investigation for altering the document,” Lauria said. 

    The second paragraph of the CNN story notes that “the situation did not sway an independent Justice Department watchdog from finding the surveillance was valid.” Lauria countered that readers have no way of testing the veracity of this claim, attributed as it is to “sources.”

    Further, CNN tries to head off any potential weaponization of the story by the Trump administration by saying it’s “likely to fuel accusations … that the FBI committed wrongdoing in its investigation of connections between Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign,” effectively dismissing those claims in advance as conspiracy theories.

    “This is potentially a felony, to mess around with the surveillance FISA application from the FISA court ... but the real question is, is this the only thing that’s going to come out of ... the IG’s report, and then the Durham investigation? I mean, this might just be the opening salvo. We’re seeing dueling investigations here: the impeachment on one side, and now this one from the Republicans,” the journalist noted. “This is getting as ugly and as contentious as can be.”

    Lauria said there are “very high stakes, not only for this administration but for those going forward, because I think they’re setting precedents here. Every administration could come under this kind of attack: by using impeachment inquiries. And now the IG has a legitimate reason to look into the Russiagate narrative that has been debunked by Mueller himself, when he could not find any evidence of collusion.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Committed 'Fatal Mistake' by Involving Himself in Russiagate Origins Probe
    Whistleblower Report is US Intel Community ‘Tremor’ Caused by Barr’s Russiagate Origins Probe
    Attorney General Barr Accuses Congressional Dems of Systematic ‘Sabotage’ of Trump Administration
    Tags:
    The Washington Post, CNN, lawyer, FBI, Peter Strzok, FISA Court, Joe Lauria, Loud and Clear
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse