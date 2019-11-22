Register
13:10 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI)

    Ex-FBI Lawyer Investigated For Allegedly Falsifying Document in 'Russia Collusion' Probe – Report

    © AFP 2019 / MANDEL NGAN / FILES
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    US Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is currently reviewing FBI filing for FISA surveillance warrants that were issued to gather intelligence on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign adviser Carter Page, with new evidence indicating that information had potentially been altered in the case.

    1. Durham Investigation
    2. Mueller Probe

    A former FBI line attorney is currently under criminal investigation after allegedly altering a document related to the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in a manner that is believed to have substantially shifted its meaning, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    Although the lawyer in question is said to no longer be working at the bureau, his actions are believed to have substantially manipulated a key investigative document related to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant issued to covertly gather intelligence on the former Trump 2016 election campaign aide. 

    The news comes as part of an ongoing review by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz of the FBI’s efforts to obtain FISA court warrants to surveill Page in relation to Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign. Horowitz, who has  conducted around 100 witness interviews throughout his probe, is expected to produce a comprehensive report on allegations of abuse of intelligence gathering on the Trump campaign adviser on 9 December, after which he will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    Evidence of the altered document has reportedly been forwarded to John Durham, a federal prosecutor appointed this year to conduct a separate probe into the origins of the Russia investigation.

    Durham Investigation

    In April 2019, Attorney General William Barr announced a review of the origins of the FBI's investigation into Moscow’s alleged interference in the US 2016 presidential election and assigned John Durham to examine the intelligence gathering on the Trump team’s interaction with Russian officials.

    Durham was set to determine whether the collection of intelligence by the FBI and Justice Department on the Trump election campaign was “lawful”. In October 2019, his review evolved into an ongoing criminal investigation, citing alleged misconduct by the agencies.

    Horowitz’s upcoming report is also believed to shed some light on the matter, following repeated claims by Republicans that the FBI had abused the FISA warrants.

    John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut since February 2018
    CC0
    John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut since February 2018

    Mueller Probe

    Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 provoked a number of accusations of the US president having cooperated with Moscow to spread anti-Clinton and pro-Trump propaganda online, as well as hacking the Democratic National Committee and stealing emails, in order to meddle in the election and boost the victory chances of the Republican candidate.

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    You Should've Gone for the Head: Mueller Report to be Published in Comic Book Format
    The US president has repeatedly stated that these accusations and the subsequent FBI investigation by Robert Mueller as special counsel for the US Department of Justice into the matter were politically motivated attempts to oust him from office. Russia has also denied all the claims of meddling in the US election.

    After two years of work, Mueller’s report concluded that he had not found sufficient evidence to prove that the Trump campaign had coordinated with Russian officials to influence the results of the election.

    Tags:
    FBI, FBI Investigation, John Durham, Michael Horowitz, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse