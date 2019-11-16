Register
08:02 GMT +316 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Leader's speech at the Conservative Party Conference

    Boris Johnson Needs Electoral Pact with Brexit Party – Political Commentator

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined that the UK will be able to leave the EU earlier should the Conservatives gain a significant parliamentary majority following December’s general election.

    The Tory’s chances of winning outright have suffered a blow in recent days, with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage refusing to stand down candidates from marginal Labour seats and, despite rumours of a pact potentially being formed between them, nothing has materialised as of yet.

    So with this in mind, are Johnson’s predictions of being able to deliver Brexit by the end of the transition period stipulated in his divorce bill realistic? And is a no-deal Brexit still possible?

    According to political commentator and media personality, Sir Benjamin Slade, Brexit needs to be done as it will make the UK richer and freer.

    Sputnik: Will the Conservatives win December’s general election?

    Sir Benjamin Slade: Boris Johnson could do spectacularly well, but he has to do a deal with the Brexit Party because there are people in the north of England and elsewhere who would never vote for the Conservatives, but they are Brexiteers.

    Farage is a man of the people and Johnson should let him fight some of these northern seats and others. If they got it right, there might be ninety seats for the Conservatives, which would enable them to finally get on with Brexit.

    Brexit has to be done, because we as a country will be richer, but the most important thing is that we will be free. All these countries like India, Ireland and Pakistan, they don’t want to come back into the British Empire, they are free and it is very important for countries to be able to make their own decisions.

    Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his inaugural outside Downing Street, in London, Great Britain.
    © Sputnik / Джастин Гриффитс-Уилльямс
    Going It Alone? Johnson to Call Out 'Political Onanism' Ahead of General Election
    My cousin was sitting cross-legged with Mahatma Gandhi (she was his girlfriend actually, called Madeleine Slade) in front of the viceroy, and the viceroy was banging on and saying "you’ll have fifty million dead, you’re going to starve, it’s all going to go wrong, it’s never going to work, it’s absolutely terrible, you should stick with us", and Gandhi sat there looking at him and said, "We have the right to run our own country as badly as we want to."

    In Ireland, Asquith was banging on to Michael Collins and said, "Look, you hate each other, you’ve got the northerners, the Ulster lot, but you’ve got your lot, they hate each other, they’ll have a civil war, it’s all going to go wrong, you don’t want to trade with us and we buy eighty percent of your goods" and all this, but eventually Collins said, "This is our country, we are going to do what we want, it’s probably going to cost me my life" and Asquith said, "it’s probably going to cost me my job."

    That’s the way it is. All those countries in Africa, they don’t want to come back. I know they are all murdering each other and all the rest of it, but they don’t want to come back.

    Sputnik: Would leaving the EU without a deal be the best option for the UK?

    Sir Benjamin Slade: It’s a terrible deal, we lose this, we lose that. If we went out without a deal, we could use the 39 billion that we wouldn’t have to pay the EU. That would be great. We don’t want to be subject to any of their laws, jurisdictions and all the rest of it.

    All this business of being locked in for three years is rubbish. If you came out with a clean break, you could join the European Economic Area, which is Switzerland, Norway and the gang, and you go in there and stay there for a year while you do your trade deals, and if you’re part of that group you still trade with Europe anyway and you don’t have to pay them 39 billion for the privilege.

    As a matter of fact, if you’ve got their 39 billion and you’ve got your foot on their throat, we can get a much better deal than any of the others can.

    Sputnik: Would it be bad for Britain’s economy if Jeremy Corbyn was elected Prime Minister?

    Sir Benjamin Slade: At the end of the day, Corbyn probably is a Brexiteer. He’s been much maligned in the press. It’s gutter politics. All they do is they shout and say dreadful things about each other, and lies. Corbyn’s not as bad as they say he is, but he won’t be able to do half of the things he wants to do if he’s in the EU.

    The one that confuses me is Mrs Sturgeon who wants to confiscate the land of the 441 landowners. She wants to nationalise this, that and the other, but she can’t do that if she wants to remain part of Europe because we have the European Human Rights Property Act. So, she can’t do those things.

    Nigel Farage at the Brexit Party rally
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Farage, Johnson Allies Hold ‘Robust’ Talks to Bar Corbyn From Entering Government – Report
    Sturgeon thinks she wants independence; well I’d like her to get independence because that would save England 20 billion anyway, and they’d have to trade with us, as 80 to 90 percent of their goods come our way. So, I would like Scotland to gain independence.

    Talking about referendums, we in England have never been asked whether we want Scotland to get independence. It’s all these wonderful politicians flying around in jets, managing this and managing that.

    Scotland had the right to run their own country as badly as they want to. I think it would be brilliant if Scotland won their independence. They wouldn’t be independent for many years, maybe they’d want to come back in maybe ten years, but it’s their privilege.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, brexit party, Boris Johnson, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse