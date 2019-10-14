Register
18:47 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators take cover during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, in Quito, Ecuador October 13, 2019

    Ecuador Is a Time Bomb: How Long Will the Crisis Last?

    © REUTERS / HENRY ROMERO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Sunday initiated talks with the leaders of Ecuador's indigenous peoples to end nationwide protests. The country was engulfed in mass protests since the beginning of this month after thousands took to the streets to protest the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies.

    According to Irene León, Ecuadorian sociologist and member of the Network of Intellectuals in Defence of Humanity (la Red de Intelectuales en Defensa de la Humanidad), Ecuadorian Government's IMF is part of a plan developed since Lenin Moreno took office in 2017.

    The Ecuadorian Constitution contemplates a debt ceiling and several requirements to establish relations with external organisations.

    "It was necessary to meet the conditions for the IMF to consider us; we sought a loan when the country could've solved its economic problems in another way," she stated.

    While the IMF agreement was part of the "neo-liberal Reconquista" from the beginning; the decision to terminate it in October was in response to IMF demands.

    "The elites are very arrogant; they are more in-tune to financial capital, export companies and the dynamics of global capital than to Latin American dynamics."

    Moreno retains the support of some lobbies, "the elites and the Army," the Ecuadorian sociologist pointed out. But his popularity is very low and is decreasing with time. "He's had less than 10% support in the polls," she said.

    In addition to overestimating itself, the Government made another mistake- that of underestimating the response.

    "They didn't think there was a capacity for mobilisation like the one expressed, and they didn't think that rural and indigenous peoples would uprise," she added.

    León pointed out several mobilising factors:

    • "The people engaged in the process of the citizen's Revolution- the political process that was led by former President Rafael Correa, which has some central characteristics, such as a "mentality of resistance to neoliberalism," did not necessarily have an organisational space.
    • The trade union movement is one of the most powerful. They were one of the first to reject the package of economic measures, in particular, the removal of the gasoline subsidy, which affects the price of fuels, and therefore the cost of transport and merchandise.
    • Participation by Women and youth.
    • The Confederation of Indigenous Organisations of Ecuador (La Confederación de Nacionalidades Indígenas del Ecuador (CONAIE)), has played a crucial role in the agenda this week. 

    CONAIE said that they wouldn't engage in dialogue until Moreno didn't back down from the package of measures requested by the IMF. In turn, the President refused to do so. How long can this struggle last?

    “This situation can no longer last, there has to be an outcome,” León concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Protests, Ecuador
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse