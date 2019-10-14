Ecuador Gov't, Indigenous Groups Agree on Fuel Subsidy Repeal, End to Nationwide Protests

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Sunday initiated negotiations with leaders of Ecuador's indigenous peoples to end nationwide protests.

Earlier, Moreno vowed to review his controversial decree on cutting fuel subsidies which had prompted the nationwide unrest.

Así se lucha por la paz: hablando. ¡Una mesa de diálogo transparente, sin nada que esconder! Todo ante los ojos de los compatriotas. pic.twitter.com/pJFJ3CcrOj — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) October 14, 2019

Los dos lados de la mesa, tenemos algo en común: queremos paz.

Y ¡claro que vamos a conseguirla en un diálogo transparente y de puertas abiertas! pic.twitter.com/nFdiCMgzkK — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) October 14, 2019

Following lengthy talks with protest leaders and representatives of indigenous Ecuadorians, the Moreno government canceled the controversial decree that sparked violent protests.

"With this agreement, the mobilizations... across Ecuador are terminated and we commit ourselves to restoring peace in the country", Moreno and indigenous leaders said in a joint statement Sunday, adding the government had withdrawn an order removing fuel subsidies, according to AFP.

Moreno framed a set of austerity measures as economic reforms in a bid to receive a bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to overhaul the country's debt-burdened economy, which led to mass rallies attracting increasing circles of Ecuadorian society and subsequently turning violent.

Cuts to the government-run program for fuel subsidies was a sticking point that initially led to tension and anger in the local population.

Local human rights organizations put the death toll at 7, while at least 1,000 people have reportedly been injured.