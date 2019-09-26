Register
07:34 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cameramen and photographers take pictures as an Iranian technician walks through the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007

    US Maximum Pressure Strategy Against Iran Leads to Rising Instability in Middle East - Scholar

    © AFP 2019 / VAHID SALEMI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Iran, the United States, Gulf nations and countries that are signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, to hold talks to preserve the agreement from which Washington withdrew unilaterally in May 2018.

    In his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York Macron also called for a regional security plan for the Middle East which would also incorporate other crises of the region as well as security of maritime navigation.

    But despite calls for a diplomatic resolution of the crisis, tensions continue to rise between Washington and Tehran, and US President Donald Trump lashed out at Iran in his UN address, calling the country “one of the greatest threats on the planet.”

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani responded by saying that in order to de-escalate tensions in the region the US would first need to lift sanctions imposed against Tehran.

    Gulriz Sen, Assistant Professor at the Department of Political Science and International Relations at TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara believes that mutual accusations between the two countries have cast doubt on a possible meeting between Trump and Rouhani at the UN.

    According to Sen, the US maximum pressure strategy against Iran and its aim to reduce to zero Tehran’s revenue on crude oil sales has led to an escalation of instability and tension in the region. If the US attempts to launch an attack on Iran, this will not go unanswered by Tehran, which has extensive experience in asymmetric combat operations, the scholar said.

    “It is obvious that no one will benefit from such a policy - the United States, Iran, and the region as a whole will suffer significant losses. Earlier, Iranian authorities issued an important warning that any careless move can lead to an 'all-out war'. Iran’s military potential and power is not comparable to the US, but Iran is a country that, through asymmetric engagement can launch a missile strike on US forces and the US Navy in the Middle East,” the international relations professor explained.

    Sen said that Tehran has emphasised that it does not intend to carry out any attacks until an attack is launched against it: “In this situation, as Iran made it clear, it is determined to give a proportionate response. As we can see, Trump's strategy has failed. No matter how much he talks about his commitment to peace and diplomacy, it is obvious that this strategy has led to an escalation of instability and tension in the Middle East,” she said.

    The expert on Iran also noted that meetings between world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly are now taking place in an atmosphere of overall tensions following September 14 attacks on Saudi refineries and Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will try to use his contacts during the visit to maintain international support for Iran and prevent any unfriendly steps towards it.

    “The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry is likely to pursue an effective foreign policy strategy and carry out diplomatic contacts in accordance with the rather narrow framework set before him. Despite the sanctions imposed on the country, he had previously participated in the General Assembly sessions. This time around it will be held amid rising tensions over attacks in Saudi Arabia. For this reason, diplomatic contacts built earlier are very important here,” Sen stressed.

    She pointed out that Tehran may benefit from the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin  Netanyahu not being able to attend this year’s gathering at the UN: “I think that the absence of Netanyahu will be used by the Iranian side as an advantage in terms of maintaining international support for Iran and preventing actions directed against it. Also, I think that we can witness a peculiar “hide and seek” game between Rouhani and Trump in the UN corridors,” Sen noted.

    Tensions have flared up between the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iran after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure on September 14, which heavily disrupted the kingdom’s oil production. Tehran has repeatedly denied any involvement in the strike and Yemen’s Houthis rebels claimed responsibility for it.

    But the US and its allies have accused Tehran of being behind the attacks. Pentagon has since announced that the US will be sending more troops to Saudi Arabia and the Trump administration introduced more sanctions on Iran.

    Iran has retaliated with some stern warnings promising to “destroy” any country that attacks it first.

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is set to give a speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Macron Believes Condition Ripe for Rapid Return to Negotiations Between Iran, US - Report
    Tags:
    nuclear deal, United States, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse