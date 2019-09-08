Biggest Parliamentary Hypocrisy ‘Coming From Labour Party’ – Ex-MEP

The British Parliament's House of Lords has backed a bill that stops a no-deal Brexit and obliges Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask to delay London’s departure from the European Union for another three months in the event that lawmakers fail to approve a new “divorce” agreement with Brussels by 19 October.

Former UKIP MEP Margot Parker has commented on the prospects of Boris Johnson's plans to trigger the general election and deliver on his pledge to force the UK out of the EU "with or without deal" by the end of October.

Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson be able to deliver Brexit by 31 October?

Margot Parker: I really don’t know, I just think that there’s so much wretched confusion, I’d sooner really they got on with an election and let the people vote, because I think that if parliament staggers on in the way it is, where nobody is agreeing about anything , it’s just a talking shop of unpleasantness and accusations.

I think the public, whether they were remainers or leavers, are just saying, let’s have a conclusion to this, let’s get on with this, let’s stop dragging this out.

Sputnik: Is the Labour Party being hypocritical by calling Boris Johnson anti-democratic?

Margot Parker: Probably the greatest hypocrisy is coming from the Labour Party, because Corbyn has banged on about bringing on the election for nearly two years, but he’s got that opportunity and now it seems he’s uncomfortable with standing up and actually saying that he now accepts it.

We have to go back to the people, it really is the only answer and he must do so in a general election, it’s quick, you need to do it. It should be decisive and let the chips fall where they may; that’s what we have to have happen.

Sputnik: Are the fears surrounding a no-deal Brexit justified?

Margot Parker: A lot of people are saying that they voted to leave, so you guys in Westminster; what is so complicated about you not delivering what we voted for? I appreciate that there are difficulties, and that there are concerns, but you can get over these concerns, but you’ve got to have a willingness to be able to try and deal with this.

If we have to leave, we have to leave and we’ll have a Canada plus plus agreement as soon as we leave, because after all; we already trade around sixty percent under WTO terms.

