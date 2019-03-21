UK Army Activates Team in Nuclear Bunker Beneath MoD Amid No Deal Fears - Report

The reported move follows the UK prime minister's call on Brussels to extend Article 50 until 30 June, with European Council President stating that a short Brexit extension is possible if the UK House of Commons supports the agreement reached by Theresa May with the EU, which had previously been rejected twice.

According to Sky News, the UK armed forces have "activated a team in a nuclear bunker beneath the Ministry of Defence" to step up preparations for a no deal Brexit.

The UK Ministry of Defence has yet to comment on the media outlet's speculation.

Concerns over the high possibility of a no deal Brexit have risen due to the inability of the EU and the UK reach an agreement that would be supported by the British House of Commons' lawmakers, who had previously rejected the deal reached by Prime Minister Theresa May and Brussels twice.

Most recently, May wrote to European Council President Donald Tusk requesting a Brexit extension until 30 June. Tusk, for his part, said that a short Brexit extension was possible but conditional on a favorable vote on the withdrawal deal in the lower house of UK parliament, the House of Commons.

In her letter, the UK prime minister wrote that she planned to bring the withdrawal deal to the House of Commons for a vote as soon as possible but remarked that even if it passed, there would be no time to ratify the deal before the original 29 March deadline.

Commenting on the situation, two major European powerhouses, France and Germany, have stated that concerns over the probability of a no deal Brexit would rise if the UK House of Commons rejects May's plan on the divorce with the bloc again.

According to latest reports by the UK media that haven't yet to officially confirmed, Brussels is ready to allow a delay to Brexit until 22 May.

The European Council meeting will be held on Thursday and Friday, with the Brexit delay expected to be one of the key talking points.