UK Army Activates Team in Nuclear Bunker Beneath MoD Amid No Deal Fears - Report

According to Sky News, the UK armed forces have "activated a team in a nuclear bunker beneath the Ministry of Defence" to step up preparations for a no deal Brexit.
The UK Ministry of Defence has yet to comment on the media outlet's speculation.
Concerns over the high possibility of a no deal Brexit have risen due to the inability of the EU and the UK reach an agreement that would be supported by the British House of Commons' lawmakers, who had previously rejected the deal reached by Prime Minister Theresa May and Brussels twice.
In her letter, the UK prime minister wrote that she planned to bring the withdrawal deal to the House of Commons for a vote as soon as possible but remarked that even if it passed, there would be no time to ratify the deal before the original 29 March deadline.
Commenting on the situation, two major European powerhouses, France and Germany, have stated that concerns over the probability of a no deal Brexit would rise if the UK House of Commons rejects May's plan on the divorce with the bloc again.
According to latest reports by the UK media that haven't yet to officially confirmed, Brussels is ready to allow a delay to Brexit until 22 May.
The European Council meeting will be held on Thursday and Friday, with the Brexit delay expected to be one of the key talking points.
