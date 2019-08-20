Journalist: I Don't Think Trump Has Any Intention of Holding Google to Accountability

US President Donald Trump accused Google of the alleged manipulation of millions of votes in favour of Hillary Clinton in 2016. Charlie Nash, journalist and commentator who has written extensively about tech issues, expressed his opinion about it.

Sputnik: Do you think this Trump accusation on Twitter is just a part of his bigger attempt to put additional pressure on big tech corporations?

Charlie Nash: President Trump and his supporters have been trying to put pressure on Big Tech companies for a few years now. And though his supporters are passionate about it, I don't think Trump actually cares. He's the president, if he actually cared, he would do something about it. Instead, the President's response to everything is to just tweet about it and keep on watching cable television. I don't think he has any intention of holding Google to accountability, in this term or the next if he wins in 2020.

Sputnik: Could newly release investigation by “Project VERITAS” about google attempts to silence conservative voices trigger similar stories about other big tech corporations?

Charlie Nash: Project Veritas and many other investigate outlets and reporters have done monumental work in unearthing biases and systematic abuse of power at Big Tech companies. This is making the public more aware, which is great. That's the first part of solving the problem. Unfortunately, President Trump will most likely do nothing about it.

