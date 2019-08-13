MP’s Attempt to Block a No-Deal Brexit ‘Undemocratic’ – Analyst

A legal challenge by pro-remain MPs that aims to prevent British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from proroguing parliament to deliver a no-deal Brexit is being discussed today.

The same group of politicians has already had success last year, by securing a European Court of Justice decision which stipulated that the UK could unilaterally revoke Article Fifty and remain in the EU, without the consensus of every other member state.

But is this attempt to block a no-deal departure from the bloc itself inherently anti-democratic?

Walsall UKIP branch chairman Graham Eardley comments on the matter.

Sputnik: What do you make of this attempt by pro-remain MPs to block a no-deal Brexit?

Graham Eardley: Not only is it undemocratic; I think it’s doomed to failure. Boris Johnson seems very determined to get a no-deal, and I’m willing to trust him for now, although he is a Conservative, so there is some slight element of scepticism in that he’ll be able to fully achieve what I believe the majority of the country wants.

Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be as bad as many in parliament claim?

Graham Eardley: I don’t think it would be as bad as many claims. We’ve got John Bolton the US national security advisor in the country at the moment, and as part of his visit he’ll be negotiating a trade deal between Britain and the US, and the US is the largest economy in the world, and If Boris Johnson delivers Brexit; there’s every chance he could win a general election under the current terms.

Sputnik: Could the EU still come back to the table with a trade deal?

Graham Eardley: I think once we’re out negotiating a trade deal with them, it would be a lot easier. There is a chance that we could negotiate what I would consider to be a fair deal for the UK, rather than this withdrawal agreement on the table at the moment which has been roundly rejected by all sides within the UK, although the EU seems to be very intransigent and keeps putting it forward.

