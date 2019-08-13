Register
19:26 GMT +313 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Opinion

    MP’s Attempt to Block a No-Deal Brexit ‘Undemocratic’ – Analyst

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A legal challenge by pro-remain MPs that aims to prevent British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from proroguing parliament to deliver a no-deal Brexit is being discussed today.

    The same group of politicians has already had success last year, by securing a European Court of Justice decision which stipulated that the UK could unilaterally revoke Article Fifty and remain in the EU, without the consensus of every other member state.

    But is this attempt to block a no-deal departure from the bloc itself inherently anti-democratic?

    Walsall UKIP branch chairman Graham Eardley comments on the matter.

    Sputnik: What do you make of this attempt by pro-remain MPs to block a no-deal Brexit?

    Graham Eardley: Not only is it undemocratic; I think it’s doomed to failure. Boris Johnson seems very determined to get a no-deal, and I’m willing to trust him for now, although he is a Conservative, so there is some slight element of scepticism in that he’ll be able to fully achieve what I believe the majority of the country wants.

    Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be as bad as many in parliament claim?

    Graham Eardley: I don’t think it would be as bad as many claims. We’ve got John Bolton the US national security advisor in the country at the moment, and as part of his visit he’ll be negotiating a trade deal between Britain and the US, and the US is the largest economy in the world, and If Boris Johnson delivers Brexit; there’s every chance he could win a general election under the current terms.

    Sputnik: Could the EU still come back to the table with a trade deal?

    Graham Eardley: I think once we’re out negotiating a trade deal with them, it would be a lot easier. There is a chance that we could negotiate what I would consider to be a fair deal for the UK, rather than this withdrawal agreement on the table at the moment which has been roundly rejected by all sides within the UK, although the EU seems to be very intransigent and keeps putting it forward.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Graham Eardley and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Prepare for Landing: Majority of Britons Support Brexit 'By Any Means Necessary'
    Calais Port Chief Calls Warnings of Post-Brexit Chaos 'C'est La Bulls***'
    'Sleepwalking Into Oblivion': Ex-PM Gordon Brown Says No Deal Brexit Could Spell Calamity For UK
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, UK Independence Party (UKIP), no-deal Brexit, no-deal, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse