Register
00:53 GMT +311 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese 100 Yuan

    Expert Explains If There's Room for Future Monetary Easing in China Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Amid increasing external uncertainty, slowing global economic growth, the Fed's interest rate cut and continuing downward pressure on the Chinese economy, the market is looking to see China further ease its monetary policy. How much room is there for monetary easing in China?

    Lian Ping - Since this year, the rhetoric from monetary authorities on policy has been split. One path is to continue counter-cyclical adjustments, while the other is to implement counter-cyclical adjustments in a timely and appropriate manner. It is not hard to discern that the latter course indicates authorities are somewhat reserved on counter-cyclical adjustments. The change in official tone signifies that although there is room for monetary policy easing, it is subject to a series of factors.

    Since the start of 2018, China's central bank has enacted five overall and structural cuts to reserve requirement ratio (RRR), reducing the average bank deposit reserve ratio to 11 percent, about 3 percentage points lower than the 2017 average. Meanwhile, the central bank has used various open market tools to increase short- and medium-term liquidity and drive down interest rates. As a result, market liquidity has been maintained sufficiently, and even quite abundantly at certain stages. 

    By the end of 2018, supplies of narrow money (M1) and broad money (M2) grew 1.5 percent and 8.1 percent year-on-year, respectively. By the end of June this year, the growth rates for M1 and M2 rebounded to 4.4 percent and 8.5 percent. 

    Considering that the growth in nominal GDP has slid to 8.3 percent, the growth rate of M2 is basically matching nominal GDP. Moreover, the monetary multiplier has recorded a big change, climbing from a low of 5.41 during the second half of 2018 to 6.14 in June 2019, a historical high. Apparently, it is inappropriate to further loosen monetary policy under such a liquidity situation. Interest rates have continued to fall the domestic market since the second quarter of 2019. The current level of real interest rates is much lower than the level a decade ago. In principle, China's interest rates should be higher than in the US, because the existence of a reasonable interest spread is favourable to maintaining net capital inflows. In this sense, even though the Fed announced an interest rate cut, the space is still limited for interest rate cuts in China.

    Except for the relatively stable leverage ratio at the corporate sector, leverage levels of the government and residents have increased since 2018. From the beginning of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019, leverage ratios of the government and residents went up from 35.77 percent and 50.38 percent to 37.67 percent and 54.28 percent, respectively, while the corporate sector only saw leverage ratios decline from 158.9 percent to 156.88 percent. So the overall leverage level increased by about 3.8 percentage points during the same period. 

    In my opinion, it seems an exaggeration to worry too much about current leverage and debt levels. Some economies, with even higher leverage levels than China, still maintain economic stability for a long time. Nevertheless, the fact that China's macro leverage ratio is indeed relatively high will unlikely cause any fundamental change to its leverage stabilizing policy in the near future, unless the economy comes under major shocks or faces an obvious stall. With the leverage ratio climbing, a further loosening of monetary policy may risk lifting the leverage ratio significantly, which goes against deleveraging or stabilizing leverage policies.

    With weakening internal and external demand, the economy faces downward pressure, and with the current account surplus declining, depreciation may still be the main risk to the yuan exchange rate in the future. As monetary policy is an important factor, sometimes even a decisive factor, affecting the exchange rate movement, a loose monetary policy will inevitably put depreciation pressure on the yuan. Thus, for the sake of keeping the yuan exchange rate basically stable and reducing depreciation pressure, authorities are not advised to further loosen the monetary policy easily.

    All in all, China's nominal interest rate and real interest rate are currently both at low levels from the perspective of history and the world market. So further cutting interest rates sharply may only produce a limited effect, and such a move is subject to multiple factors. 

    Meanwhile, the current required RRRs at banks have generally reached an average of 11 percent after several downward adjustments, which is already quite low in the international market, representing limited room for any further slash. 

    Nevertheless, it is still possible to loosen monetary policy appropriately if the macroeconomy suffers any major setback in the future. With the advance of interest rate marketization, the use of price-based tools will gradually become the main approach for adjusting monetary policy.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

    Related:

    Huawei Pledges $3.1bn in Italy Over Three Years to Build 5G, Revive Economy Amid US-China Trade War
    Trump Calls Fed 'Very Destructive' to Economy, Accuses Regulator of Sabotaging Anti-China Trade War
    US, China Could Jumpstart Ailing Global Economy, But Accord at G20 Summit Unlikely
    Tags:
    global market, monetary policy, economy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Get Your Lean On: Famous Towers Across the Globe
    Get Your Lean On: Famous Towers Across the Globe
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse