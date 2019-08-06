Declaring China Developed Economy

As the trade war rages between the US and China, some are calling it Cold War 2.0. But who can win this great game of geopolitics? Dan Collins tells DOUBLE DOWN that if Trump can get China to declare itself a ‘developed economy,’ then the US would have won the trade war. He believes that ultimately this will be the best for China as well as, not only are they, indeed, developed by most measures, they have a rapidly aging work force so with fewer workers will need to pivot harder toward higher value added jobs regardless. They also discuss the new port city being built by China in Balochistan, Pakistan. This significantly alters the balance of power in the Middle East as China will now have direct access to the Straits of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf where the US is long established as the party responsible for policing traffic in the area. Tune in to hear the conversation.

