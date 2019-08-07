Register
07:55 GMT +307 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese and U.S. flags. (File)

    Prof: US Has Been in Trade War With China for Long Time, Trump Is First One to Fight Back

    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    Chinese officials allowed the country’s currency to drop below the psychologically important point of seven to the dollar on Monday. Don M. Chance Professor of Finance at the E. J. Ourso College of Business at Louisiana State University, expressed his opinion about the next phase of trade dispute between China and the United States.

    Sputnik: On Monday, Chinese officials allowed the country’s currency to drop below the psychologically important point of seven to the dollar. Many experts have argued that weakening China’s currency undercuts American producers. What countermeasures could the US adopt in order to keep the pressure on the Chinese economy?

    Professor Don M. Chance: Great question. Trump knows they need us more than we need them, but we do still need them. The US has enacted some subsidies to help ease the pain, but it should also be pursuing other outlets for selling our products, such as grain, which we export a lot to China. China is, however, only the 10th largest customer of US grains. That means there are nine other countries who buy our grain and who generally play fair. We have tariffs with these countries, and they have them with us. We should cut them some deals and open up more of the market to them to make up for the China loss. Likewise, for other goods that China buys from us.

    Sputnik: On Monday US financial markets suffered from a new round of tariffs which were implemented by Trump administration. Do you think this financial instability could result in a new financial crisis?

    Professor Don M. Chance: The market has been overvalued for a while and needed some kind of shock to bring it back to reality. That said, so far today it is back up so there are clearly no long term effects, at least not right now.

    Sputnik: How do you see the next phase of trade negotiations between China and the US? Do you think both sides are willing to find a compromise? What is going to happen with the August deadline?

    Professor Don M. Chance: Trump has long had a reputation of being a tough negotiator. China didn’t believe it until now. I believe China will ultimately bend. If this were an election year, Trump might bend but he has some time to let the negative effects go away before he runs again.

    Sputnik: What other retaliation measures do you think both actors willing to use in case of escalation?

    Professor Don M. Chance: The US has thousands of tariffs with other countries (there is a nice spreadsheet databased online that lists all tariffs item by item). I suspect there are a lot more products on which he can place tariffs. Countries could stop all this craziness if they would allow free trade. Trump made that suggestion to the G-7 and they thought he was crazy. They all want tariffs. Once you have a tariff, you’re in a trade war. The US has been in that war with every country but especially China for a long time. Trump is the first one to fight back.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Designating China as Currency Manipulator to Backfire on Global Economy - Chinese Central Bank
    South Korea Has ‘No Plan’ to Host US Missiles as China Angry Over Proposed US Deployment in Asia
    US Treasury Department Designates China As Currency Manipulator
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, US Trade, trade, trade war, China, USA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse