"Jeremy Hunt is a Remainer Who’s Remained a Remainer; I Don’t Trust Him" – Brexit Party Member

With the countdown to the revised Brexit deadline of October the 31st well and truly underway, there is mounting speculation that parliament could be shut down in order for the country to leave under WTO rules.

But would either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, who are vying to replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister, be prepared to go down this route in order to finally ensure that the UK departs the EU?

Brexit Party’s Dr.Andy McWilliam thinks by that Johnson is by far the most likely person to win the Conservative Party election but whether he will be able to deliver Brexit remains to be seen.

Sputnik: Would proroguing parliament in order to deliver Brexit be undemocratic? Would Boris Johnson be able to deliver Brexit should he become British Prime Minister?

Dr. Andy McWilliam: The way parliament has behaved since the referendum; I’m surprised that her Majesty the Queen hasn’t done it already, to be honest. I haven’t got a crystal ball, but he is by far the most likely person to win the Conservative Party election, and whether he will deliver a proper Brexit I have my doubts, because the one question he’s not answered is why on the third time of asking; did he vote for Mrs May’s surrender document, surrender treaty? He hasn’t explained that one. The rest of the noise he’s made has been very good, but I’m afraid we can’t trust him, so the pressure is on, it’s coming from the Brexit Party, and if he doesn’t do it; we will.

Sputnik: Could the Brexit Party cause an upset at the next general election?

Dr. Andy McWilliam: It would be a lot easier if they (The Conservatives) reneged on their agreement to get us out of the European Union, but the Brexit Party is capable of doing it, and I’ve met many people today who are absolutely determined to make this happen, so the troops are marshalling.

Sputnik: Will Jeremy Hunt pose a credible challenge to Boris Johnson in the upcoming postal ballot?

Dr. Andy McWilliam: He wants to be what people want to see. He, unfortunately, has a terrible record; he’s a remainer who remains a remainer, though his talk is leave now, but that’s because of the fact that he’s desperate to try and get this leadership of the Tory Party, so he’ll have another chance, he’s young, but he’s very ambitious and I don’t trust him one bit.

The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Andy McWilliam are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.